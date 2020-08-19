BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Delhi Rains Halt Traffic, Submerge Cars as Residents Share Viral Images of 'Urban Flooding'

Several parts of Delhi were flooded after severe rainfall hit Delhi NCR early on Wednesday morning | Image credit: Twitter

Several parts of Delhi were flooded after severe rainfall hit Delhi NCR early on Wednesday morning | Image credit: Twitter

Rains continued to flood roads in Delhi NCR well into the afternoon, causing major traffic disruptions during rush hour and also causing damage to property and flooding inside homes.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
Share this:

On Wednesday morning, Delhi residents woke up to sullen skies, and by 10.05 am, an alert for heavy showers and thunderstorms was issued by the India Meteorological Department. The incessant rainfall since then has caused severe waterlogging and flooding across Delhi and NCR.

Rains continued to flood roads well into the afternoon, causing major traffic disruptions during rush hour and also causing damage to property and flooding inside homes.

Many Delhi residents took to social media to share images of the Delhi rains and its aftereffects.

In one video, a broken boundary wall can be seen toppled over a row of cars in Saket. As per a tweet by news agency ANI, incessant rainfall had caused the structure to break. Images and videos of flooded streets in Gurugram snd Noida were also shared, raising concerns for "urban flooding" of land-locked, non-coastal cities.

Yet others shared calming images of rain and photos of pakodas.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been providing regular updates through its Twitter handle warning commuters about waterlogging at many roads in the city. It has also advised commuters to not travel through certain stretches of roads where traffic movement has been affected.

These include BRT near Central School, Badarpur to Ashram, Badarpur flyover underpass, Sarita Vihar flyover underpass, Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS carriageway, Moti Bagh flyover underpass, MB Road near Batra Hospital, Palam Flyover and Chhata Rail.

Next Story
Loading