Delhi Rains Halt Traffic, Submerge Cars as Residents Share Viral Images of 'Urban Flooding'

On Wednesday morning, Delhi residents woke up to sullen skies, and by 10.05 am, an alert for heavy showers and thunderstorms was issued by the India Meteorological Department. The incessant rainfall since then has caused severe waterlogging and flooding across Delhi and NCR.

Rains continued to flood roads well into the afternoon, causing major traffic disruptions during rush hour and also causing damage to property and flooding inside homes.

Many Delhi residents took to social media to share images of the Delhi rains and its aftereffects.

In one video, a broken boundary wall can be seen toppled over a row of cars in Saket. As per a tweet by news agency ANI, incessant rainfall had caused the structure to break. Images and videos of flooded streets in Gurugram snd Noida were also shared, raising concerns for "urban flooding" of land-locked, non-coastal cities.

Tragedy of #DelhiRains : The boundary wall of Apeejay School in Saket fell damaging seven cars parked outside. The school is near a residential area. #RainDamage pic.twitter.com/jUksnrYxj5 — Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile rains in Delhi n also inside my sarkari house 😁😅 #Rain #Delhi pic.twitter.com/RgexPzdO21 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) August 19, 2020

#Urbanfloods is serious concern now... earlier cities which are coastal use to face this... now take a look from a landlocked city... my city ... scary enough!!!! #Gurugram #Gurgaon #Gurgaonflood #DelhiRains #DelhiNCR pic.twitter.com/kUB1dswi6a — Kirti Kanwar (@KirteeKanwar) August 19, 2020

A white-out downpour in Gurgaon today. It's good to park the car way-side and enjoy till it lasts. Office can wait a bit! #GurgaonRains pic.twitter.com/Ie8I1K9cTg — 🇮🇳 ^o-o^ 🇮🇳 (@sandeeproy1) August 19, 2020

Heavy rains lead to waterlogging and traffic jams in the national capital. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/yu7AhSbay7 — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) August 19, 2020

This scary altogether this DLF Ph.4 looks like a dam !! Take care ✊ pic.twitter.com/UQGpIkam8s — Neeraj Kumar (@nkbhati) August 19, 2020

Subha subha utho or barish. 🌧️☔ it's just wow with one cup of hot tea☕😍 kya apke yaha bi aisa nazara hai comments me #DelhiRains #Barshi pic.twitter.com/Bak3wK6GJ7 — Miss_SanjanaInsan💕 (@sanjanakher) August 19, 2020

#WATCH: Severe waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway following heavy rainfall in the area; traffic disrupted. pic.twitter.com/0WdMLeVIfC — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Yet others shared calming images of rain and photos of pakodas.

It's tipping down in Delhi since morning. Everything looks so green and fresh 🌂🌧🌩☔#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/11152W6lxG — HerThoughtCanvas (@Sanviwrites) August 19, 2020

The Delhi Traffic Police has been providing regular updates through its Twitter handle warning commuters about waterlogging at many roads in the city. It has also advised commuters to not travel through certain stretches of roads where traffic movement has been affected.

These include BRT near Central School, Badarpur to Ashram, Badarpur flyover underpass, Sarita Vihar flyover underpass, Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS carriageway, Moti Bagh flyover underpass, MB Road near Batra Hospital, Palam Flyover and Chhata Rail.