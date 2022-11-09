CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Delhi Residents Share Memes, Videos as Nepal Earthquake Sends Tremors into North India
1-MIN READ

Delhi Residents Share Memes, Videos as Nepal Earthquake Sends Tremors into North India

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 07:51 IST

Delhi, India

Delhi residents flocked to Twitter after feeling the tremors. (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi residents flocked to Twitter after feeling the tremors. (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi-NCR residents shared memes and videos as the earthquake in Nepal sent tremors into Northern India in the early hours of Wednesday.

An earthquake rocked Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday, sending tremors into northern India. In Nepal’s Doti district, six people were found dead after a house collapsed, reported ANI. Delhi felt the shocks and social media users shared videos of swaying ceiling fans and light fixtures. The national capital is already grappling with air pollution and smog, and the quake being thrown into the mix had many sharing memes of a ‘double-whammy’. Many came onto Twitter immediately after feeling the tremors, checking if other people were tweeting about it.

The Indian National Center for Seismology reported the quake at magnitude 6.3. Fortunately, no serious damage has been reported and the likelihood of fatalities is low as per USGS.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Nepal’s Dipayal, 340 kilometres (210 miles) west of Kathmandu, and was registered at a depth of 15 kilometres (nine miles) by USGS. It hit around 2:00 am (2030 GMT). Western Nepal had also been jolted by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometres hours earlier, around 9:00 pm (1530 GMT).

