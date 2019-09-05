Take the pledge to vote

Wait, What? A Delhi Restaurant Has Introduced an Article 370 Thali for J&K Residents

The restaurant has been famous for introducing off-beat thalis in the past.

IANS

Updated:September 5, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
Wait, What? A Delhi Restaurant Has Introduced an Article 370 Thali for J&K Residents
If you are from Jammu and Kashmir, a restaurant in Connaught Place is offering Rs 370 discount to you on its super-sized thali that offers flavours from nearly all the states.

Ardor 2.1 -- famous for introducing interesting dishes -- is offering an 'Article 370' thali, with special discount of Rs 370 if you show up with a government ID from Jammu and Kashmir.

The veg thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-veg thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra).

The veg menu from Jammu and Kashmir includes Kashmiri pulao, Khameer ki roti, Nadru ki shami, dum aalo and kahwa. The non-veg has Kashmiri pulao, Khameer ki roti, Nadru ki shami, rogan josh and kahwa.

The restaurant has been famous for introducing off-beat thalis in the past.

From "Modi Ji 56-inch Thali" to "Baahubali Pitcher", the restaurant has taken the social media platforms by storm.

To celebrate the general elections, Ardor 2.1 had introduced an election-special thali, called the "United India Thali."

