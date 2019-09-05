Wait, What? A Delhi Restaurant Has Introduced an Article 370 Thali for J&K Residents
The restaurant has been famous for introducing off-beat thalis in the past.
Image credits: Zomato/Ardor 2.1
If you are from Jammu and Kashmir, a restaurant in Connaught Place is offering Rs 370 discount to you on its super-sized thali that offers flavours from nearly all the states.
Ardor 2.1 -- famous for introducing interesting dishes -- is offering an 'Article 370' thali, with special discount of Rs 370 if you show up with a government ID from Jammu and Kashmir.
The veg thali costs Rs 2,370 and non-veg thali costs Rs 2,669 (taxes extra).
The veg menu from Jammu and Kashmir includes Kashmiri pulao, Khameer ki roti, Nadru ki shami, dum aalo and kahwa. The non-veg has Kashmiri pulao, Khameer ki roti, Nadru ki shami, rogan josh and kahwa.
The restaurant has been famous for introducing off-beat thalis in the past.
From "Modi Ji 56-inch Thali" to "Baahubali Pitcher", the restaurant has taken the social media platforms by storm.
To celebrate the general elections, Ardor 2.1 had introduced an election-special thali, called the "United India Thali."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prabhas Thanks 'Beloved Fans' For Making Saaho a Rs 350 Crore Success Worldwide
- The Kapil Sharma Show Star Kiku Sharda Charged 78,650 for a Cup of Cappuccino and Tea in Bali
- Watch: This Pakistani Pop Singer is Threatening PM Narendra Modi With Snakes and Alligators
- Kia Seltos Beats Hyundai Creta to Become Highest Selling Mid-SUV in August 2019
- Airtel Xstream vs Jio Fiber: Does is Make Sense to Compare the Two?