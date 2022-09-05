Delhi 'Slum Walking Tour' Sparks Outrage on Twitter for 'Selling' Idea of Poverty

‘Poverty tourism’ is a phenomenon that has been widely criticised, where the lives of people living in poverty is romanticised and in essence, exploited for profit. It’s a trope that repeatedly occurs in Bollywood films as well (think Slumdog Millionaire) where the poverty of Indian slums is caricaturized for a predominantly foreign audience. ‘Slum tours’ in Delhi are a thing, and they draw visitors trying to “find themselves”, all while reducing the people who have been failed by a capitalist society into objects to be ogled at, instrumental in fulfilling a purpose that’s not their own.

A journalist shared a screengrab from a company facilitating such a tour in Delhi, and charging Rs 1,800 for it. It sparked outrage on Twitter and started a wider conversation. It is to be noted that some organisations facilitating such tours invest part of the proceeds to developmental projects for the areas, through NGOs or otherwise. These are also to be distinguished from projects organised by residents of the slums themselves as a means of income.

"Poverty Porn" – when you objectify people in poverty for the sake of entertaining a privileged audience. https://t.co/mCijndClox — Anusha (@AnushaSooriyan) September 4, 2022

What kind of dystopian society puts the misery of poverty-stricken on display and tries to make a business let alone some bucks out of sufferings of the most vulnerable? https://t.co/O3FJmfUwuu — Shariq (@sharicasm) September 4, 2022

such tours are nothing but avenues for providing voyeuristic experience to the rich, it’s poverty porn. disgusting. https://t.co/DRNfFThjtX — suirishabh (@rishmunjall) September 4, 2022

Capitalists are making profits from poverty. https://t.co/brvDaAeP7J — Gibin (@piebyfour) September 4, 2022

Having worked on Sanjay colony during my master's dissertation, I can for sure tell you these tours aren't new. Few things that i observed

1. The people are not economically thriving. They struggled to make ends meet.

2. The slum is very old, it is rather one of the essential..c https://t.co/aYtM5BT4Uz — ahsni (@reveristsadboii) September 4, 2022

Just go there for free ffs https://t.co/Rts0n7d0KR — annoyed and annoying (@fragnipanicked) September 3, 2022

Such tours have been prevalent for a long time, most notably in the case of Mumbai’s Dharavi slums, popularised more by the success of the film Slumdog Millionaire. However, some initiatives have also been started by artists and performers residing in the slum itself, to earn as well as to bring attention to the problems with which they grapple.

