Delhi Street Vendor Makes 'Kulhad Momos' and They're Fire

While kulhad wali chai is loved by the majority, more and more vendors across the country are trying to include the desi cup with various other food items. After kulhad pizza, netizens are baffled on viewing a video of kulhad-baked momos. Yes, one of the most popular street foods, momos have now been presented in a unique way. In the now-viral video, which was shared by food blogger Hardik Malik on Instagram, a vendor is seen tossing fried momos into a rich sauce of mayonnaise and two other sauces. He further seasons the sauce-laden mixture and adds chopped onions, capsicum, and sweet corn in the mix. Next, he takes the ‘mixture’ and puts it in an earthen glass. Each earthen cup is loaded with two momos and a layer of shredded cheese. He further places the cups in the oven and serves the gooey baked dish.

According to the food blogger’s caption, the dish is available in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar for those foodies who are excited to give it a try. With nearly 2.5 million views on the video, some Instagram users could not wait to try it. However, there were a bunch who were not at all impressed. A user wrote, “What a stupid concept. Har cheez hi kulhad me dal dete ho (why do you put everything in kulhad)," while some wondered that is it a new trend to put everything in kulhad.

Earlier this year, a Surat-based vendor served kulhad pizza to his customers. Back then, netizens had wondered what else could get a kulhad twist, and it looks like they have got their answer.

There is no dearth of bizarre food videos on the internet, especially since 2020. Time and again, such videos of food bloggers have taken the internet by storm. Though the unique dishes often leave the internet divided, people laud the food bloggers who bring such content to the fore.

