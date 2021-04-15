Delhi Teacher Holding Classes Under Partially-Built Flyover is Winning Internet's Respect

Borrowing the words of renowned Hindi poet Dushyant Kumar, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has praised a teacher who has been taking classes for children in a Delhi slum. The IFS officer shared a picture of Satyendra Pal, who uses a whiteboard to teach children having no access to online learning. Pal teaches the students beneath a partially built flyover in eastern Delhi. While sharing the picture of the open-air classroom, Nanda wrote “Ho kahin bhi aag, lekin aag jalni chahiye,’’ which roughly translates to, “It doesn’t matter where it burns, but keep this fire burning."

This is Satyendra Pal,from East Delhi, who taught several children under the metro flyover. Hails from Uttar Pradesh and holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 13, 2021

Pal who began taking classes of underprivileged kids in 2015 is a mathematics graduate and hails from a village in Uttar Pradesh. He was praised for his work during the coronavirus-induced lockdown as physical classes were shut in the schools across the country.

“I stopped the classes in March because it was too dangerous, but parents requested me to teach again. I want to earn money, but if I focus on myself I will earn alone. If I help these kids, they will all earn with me,” news agency Reuters quoted him saying at the time.

Dushyant Kumar’s words have been used on Twitter many times to appreciate the instances of courage and determination against all odds.

Arpit Verma, an IAS officer shared a picture of a kids studying under a light on a roadside.

At a time when COVID-19 pandemic has brought disruption in every field including education, still there are many people who are going above and beyond to help needy in difficult times.

A school has also been set up under flyover in Mayur Vihar phase 1 in the national capital that provides regular education to children of nearby slum areas.

News agency ANI reported that a group of youth has been teaching the children for past several years and is currently also providing them coaching as schools remain closed due to COVID-19.

Deepak, a teacher said that the response is good and there are around 250 students, who are studying in the school.

