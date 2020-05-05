Delhi Student in Police Custody Over 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram Group

A schoolboy from Delhi has been taken into custody by police in connection with the 'Bois Locker Room' group on Instagram which is allegedly run by a group of young boys from South Delhi who share images of women, many of them minors, without their permission on the group.

The group which allegedly also spoke about raping minor girls and passed lewd comments while sharing pictures of young women has now been deactivated after it was exposed on Monday. According to reports, the boy has also identified other members of the group, some minors themselves, and his cellphone has been seized by the police.

An Instagram user by the name of Niska Nagpal was one of the first to expose the group on Instagram. Nagpal pointed out that the group has been active for quite some time and was full of images of underage women, many of whom had no idea that their images were being used.

The photos hadn't been accessed by the members of the group with their consent and when some women threatened to file a complaint against the members, the boys threatened them with rape and violence.

Following the outrage, the Delhi Commission for Women took cognisance of the matter and has issued a statement, calling for strict action against the members and admins of the group.





Breaking -

DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/PyzxGCv7kt — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

All the boys who were identified as members of the group belong to four or five schools in South Delhi. The reports also suggest that an FIR will be filed against the boys after a detailed probe.

India Today reports that a complaint had also been filed at Saket police station against the boys by the administration of a private school in Delhi. Following this, the cops have taken the boy into custody. Other members of the group will also be summoned by the cops later in the week.