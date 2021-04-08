Delhi Thief Returns Man's Phone He Snatched After Realising It's Not One Plus 9 Pro

Cellphone theft is a fairly common crime. But how often does a thief return a stolen cellphone because he didn’t like the model? That is exactly what happened to a Delhi-based journalist who had his phone snatched, only to be returned because it wasn’t One Plus 9 Pro.

Debayan Roy was at the Sector 59 Metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh when a man in a mark decided to snatch his cellphone. And the criminal had managed to get away with it too until he looked at the cellphone he snatched and realised it wasn’t a One Plus 9 Pro.

According to a tweet posted by Debayan that has been going viral, the masked man ran back to him and dropped the phone to the ground, yelling, “Bhai, mujhe laga One Plus 9 Pro hai".

While Debayan managed to save his phone, a Galaxy S 10 but the drop caused his screen to crack.

Little numb as I write this. Sector 52 Noida MetroA fellow with a black mask snatches my phone while I was messaging. I run. He turns back.. runs towards me. "Bhai mujhe laga One Plus 9 pro model hai" Drops it on the floor and runs again. #WhatWasThis — Debayan Roy (@DebayonRoy) April 5, 2021

Taking to the microblogging site, the journalist said that the incident had left him feeling a “little numb". The incident has left many on the internet snorting with laughter. But most congratulated the journalist and expressed relief that he had managed to get out of the situation unscathed.

