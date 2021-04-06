Delhi to Get its First Partition Museum in August Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day

In a first, the capital city of India is set to get a museum dedicated to the 1947 partition of India in the heart of Delhi. The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust (TACHT) will be in charge of managing the Partition Museum, a first-of-its-kind in Delhi, which will is going to be set up at the Dara Sikhoh Library in Amdebkar University, located in the Kashmere Gate area of the city.

The museum will house yesteryear objects from pre-partition era undivided India including items like a pre-independence electricity meter box from Lahore, sewing machines, hand-made crochet shawls that were exchanged as wedding gifts in 1942, a 1918 land deed for a property in Punjab in the city of Jhang (now in Pakistan) and a refugee card, Times of India reported.

The museum is set to open by August this year with a view to coincide its inauguration with the celebration of the 75th Independence Day of India on August 15. The inauguration of the museum in Delhi will also coincide with the Freedom 75 celebrations announced by the Kejriwal government to mark India’s 75th year of freedom.

The project has been named ‘Dastaan-e-Dlli’, as TACHT chair Kishwar Desai told Hindustan Times and added that the Partition Musuem was just one of three museums that have been planned as part of the project. The other two include a museum dedicated to Mughal prince Dara Sikoh and another dedicated to medieval antiquities.

The project aims at propagating the museums to better reflect the history and cultural influences of Delhi.

While the museum will be a first in Delhi, a Partition Museum already exists in Amritsar and is managed by INTACH itself. It was inaugurated by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in 2017.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here