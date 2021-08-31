Delhi to Get Portable Mohalla Clinics Inside Shipping Containers For Dense Clusters

The Delhi government is set to bring a new twist on the concept of mohalla clinics, a flagship programme of the AAP administration. Now, two mohalla clinics are being developed inside portable shipping containers, near the Shakurbasti area. According to news agency PTI, there is a plan in place to replicate these portable mohalla clinics in denser clusters. This move might be a welcome resolution to space constraints hindering the development of healthcare infrastructure in dedicated buildings. Last year, with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the mohalla clinics in the city were instructed to start COVID-19 testing as part of the Delhi government’s strategy to ramp up testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases. According to PTI, the clinics inside the containers would be fully air-conditioned.

News agency ANI reported that the portable containers can be assembled and fit into small spaces. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the purpose of these mohalla clinics is to reach those spaces where healthcare infrastructure is inaccessible. “We have made modular mohalla clinic in a shipping container. The idea is to reduce the time as the construction of clinics takes 3-5 months while this is made in a factory. It is stronger as well as portable," ANI quoted Jain as saying.

“We promised to give a quality healthcare system to Delhiites and when we say ‘quality healthcare’, this is what we mean by it. This is just the beginning. Delhi Govt is preparing more such projects to revolutionize the healthcare system of Delhi," Jain tweeted recently.

We promised to give a quality healthcare system to Delhiites and when we say 'quality healthcare', this is what we mean by it.This is just the beginning. Delhi Govt is preparing more such projects to revolutionize the healthcare system of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/p3HpGDTpsM — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) August 29, 2021

On August 29, Jain tweeted that he visited the construction site of the two new mohalla clinics. He added that the clinics are easy to set up and transport in “cluster areas like Jhuggi-Bastis" and “narrow streets where healthcare infrastructure is less accessible."

Visited the construction site of 2 new Mohalla Clinics at Shakurbasti. These Clinics have been set up in portable containers. Such Clinics are easy to set up & transport in Cluster areas like Jhuggi-Bastis & narrow streets where healthcare infrastructure is less accessible. pic.twitter.com/YTF8OcPokn — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) August 29, 2021

In March this year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting a Rs 69,000-crore budget for year 2021-22, said Rs 9,934 crore has been allocated to the healthcare sector, which is about 14 per cent of the total budget.He also announced that special women mohalla clinics will be opened across the city in the next financial year to offer free gynaecological and other medical care services to them within walking distance from their homes. “Our government has opened Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics to make healthcare and medicines for minor ailments accessible to people, for which otherwise they had to travel long distance or shell out large sums of money at a private clinic," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here