Delhi Traders are Putting Crackers Inside Vegetables to Make Them 'Green' this Diwali
'We don't even know what green crackers are. There is no green cracker in the market.'
(Credit: ANI//Twitter)
Last month, the Supreme Court was widely criticised for banning only 'hazardous' crackers in the National Capital Region and instead allowing the bursting of 'green crackers'. Manufacturers in Delhi criticised the move, claiming there was no such thing as 'green' crackers. Now, a group of persons have found a come up with a unique way to protest the ban.
Members of the Sadar Bazar Welfare Association staged a 'green' protest on Wednesday morning on the occasion of Diwali. To slam the SC ban, the sellers had put crackers inside green vegetables as it was the only way they could sell 'green crackers'.
President of the Association HS Chhabra told news agency ANI, "We don't even know what green crackers are. There is no green cracker in the market."
Chhabra also said that when they asked for a list of permissible crackers. But they did not get any response.
"There is no green cracker in the market. This should've been done 1 yr in advance," Chhabra said.
The traders were seen agitating with the adulterated vegetables and calling for a reversal of the SC ban.
The SC has allowed the bursting of 'green' firecrackers in the capital for only two hours on Diwali, from 8 pm to 10 pm. Not many cracker sellers have been able to open shop in the capital after the ban. However, sale of crackers has been continuing unabated in the outskirts of Delhi, an India Today report found.
Delhi: Sadar Bazar Welfare Association is staging a protest against the SC order on green crackers, by putting firecrackers inside green vegetables.
We don't know what green crackers are. When we asked them (SHOs), they said they'll give us a list of crackers. But the next day they said it'll take 2 more days.
