1-min read

Delhi Traffic Cop Holds Up Mirror to Show Helmet-less Passenger the 'Real Danger'

In a video that is going viral on social media, a Delhi policeman can be seen holding up a mirror to show them the 'real danger' - for travelling without a helmet.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 11, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Cop Holds Up Mirror to Show Helmet-less Passenger the 'Real Danger'
In a video that is going viral on social media, a Delhi policeman can be seen holding up a mirror to show them the 'real danger' - for travelling without a helmet.
Delhi Police has recently been stepping up their game to spread awareness about traffic safety, and safe driving practices.

Kicking off National Road Safety Week, 2019, the Delhi Police launched a campaign which involved holding a mirror to the society. Quite literally.

In a video that has gone viral on social media after it was posted, showed a Delhi cop wearing a helmet and standing by the side of the road, holding up a mirror to people on two-wheelers who were riding without a helmet.

Standing near ITO, Head Constable Sandeep Kumar pointed the mirror at the helmet-less passengers and flipped placards which read several road safety messages.

"Kyunki aaina jhooth nahi bolta (Because the mirror never lies)," says the placard in Hindi right after the mirror.

The cop then flips it, to reveal more pages.

"Mera helmet meri suraksha. Aur aapki? (My helmet, my safety. And yours?)"

"Sadaiv ISI mark wala helmet hi prayog karein. (Always use ISI marked helmet)"

"Aapki surakshit yatra ki shubhkaamna (We wish you a safe journey)."

At the end of the video, a different cop is seen coming and handing them a flyer.

Watch the clip posted by the official Twitter handle of Delhi Traffic Police below:




After the video went viral on social media, several people came out and lauded Delhi Police's initiative for this campaign.
















