Delhi Traffic Police Use Deepti Sharma's Run-out to Raise Road Safety Awareness, Internet Loves It

The Delhi Police often makes headlines for using quirky media trends to generate traffic guidelines awareness via social media. On Sunday afternoon, the department used a real-life scene from the Women’s ODI World Cup match for their latest road safety post and the internet is loving it. In the short clip shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, the Indian Women’s team’s Deepti Sharma is seen taking the wicket of England’s Charlie Dean. What makes it interesting is that Sharma catches Dean aptly at the non-striker’s end when she begins to bowl. Dean’s loss of attention for a split second cost England a wicket.

Now, the Delhi Traffic Police used the video of the wicket to raise awareness of being ‘alert’ while driving on the road. “Why alertness is important during driving,” the department captioned the safety post. They issued a warning by the end of the video in Hindi to emphasize how a split second of carelessness can cost someone their life. Watch the video here:

As soon as the safety post made its way online, it went viral in no time. A barrage of cricket lovers responded to the post by calling it ‘epic trolling’, meanwhile many lauded Delhi Traffic Police’s innovative way of creating road safety awareness. The clip has amassed over 353 thousand views and 18 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site within just a day.

A user said, “The artistic involvement of Delhi Traffic police is just commendable.”

Delhi traffic police में कलात्मक प्रतिभाओं का शामिल होना सराहनीय है । 😊😊 — Er. Avinash Mishra (@avibth) September 25, 2022

Another added, “Pure Gold. I believe you can use it in a billboard ad.”

Pure Gold. I believe you can use it in billboard add. 🤣🤣 — Rupesh Kumar 🇮🇳 (@iRUPACE) September 25, 2022

A netizen wrote, “Such a creative way to teach traffic rules.”

🤣🤣such a creative way to teach traffic rules 😂 — Shubhi Sachan (@ShubhiSachan6) September 26, 2022

One more commented, “Don’t cross the signal before the traffic lights turn green.”

Don’t cross the signal before the traffic lights turn Green ✅ — Ashok Kumar 🇮🇳 (@agarwalsab) September 25, 2022

Notably, India defeated England to complete the 3-0 series sweep in the third ODI.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here