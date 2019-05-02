Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Woman in Viral Video 'Apologises' for Saying Girls in Short Dresses Deserve to be Raped

In the video that had sparked outrage online, the girls can be seen demanding an apology as the woman refuses to give in.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Woman in Viral Video 'Apologises' for Saying Girls in Short Dresses Deserve to be Raped
In the video that had sparked outrage online, the girls can be seen demanding an apology as the woman refuses to give in.
Loading...
Earlier this week, a video went viral on social media where a middle-aged woman was seen 'slut-shaming' six women in Gurgaon for wearing short dresses. Shivani Gupta was allegedly verbally abused by the woman who claimed that because of "girls like her", women get raped. She had also gone on to ask seven men in the restaurant to rape the girls as punishment for wearing 'provocative' clothes.

In the video that had sparked outrage online, the girls can be seen demanding an apology as the woman refuses to give in. Till the very end, she can be seen standing by her statements and vehemently defending them.

The video garnered over 20,000 shares, with thousands condemning her appalling views. In fact, the woman became subject to social media trolling with photos of her being circulated online. She was repeatedly fat-shamed and even received rape threats. Her identity, so far, had been unknown.

Now, the woman has tendered an apology on Facebook. She writes, "I extend an unconditional apology to all the girls. In hind sight, I realise, I was harsh and incorrect in my statement. If any, I should have offered my opinion in private. I was concerned, however, I realise that I should have been protective and progressive in my outlook and not conservative and regressive."

She adds, "As a wife, sister and a mother and more importantly as a woman, I value ever woman's dignity. Once again, I profusely apologise to all women who's sentiments have been hurt."

The woman essentially states that she was acting out of concern but admits that she should have kept her views to herself.

1

Given the fact that fake news spreads like wildfire online, we would like to mention that we cannot be sure if this is indeed the woman who was involved in the incident, or if this is her actual Facebook account.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram