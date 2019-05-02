Delhi Woman in Viral Video 'Apologises' for Saying Girls in Short Dresses Deserve to be Raped

Earlier this week, a video went viral on social media where a middle-aged woman was seen 'slut-shaming' six women in Gurgaon for wearing short dresses. Shivani Gupta was allegedly verbally abused by the woman who claimed that because of "girls like her", women get raped. She had also gone on to ask seven men in the restaurant to rape the girls as punishment for wearing 'provocative' clothes.In the video that had sparked outrage online, the girls can be seen demanding an apology as the woman refuses to give in. Till the very end, she can be seen standing by her statements and vehemently defending them.The video garnered over 20,000 shares, with thousands condemning her appalling views. In fact, the woman became subject to social media trolling with photos of her being circulated online. She was repeatedly fat-shamed and even received rape threats. Her identity, so far, had been unknown.Now, the woman has tendered an apology on Facebook. She writes, "I extend an unconditional apology to all the girls. In hind sight, I realise, I was harsh and incorrect in my statement. If any, I should have offered my opinion in private. I was concerned, however, I realise that I should have been protective and progressive in my outlook and not conservative and regressive."She adds, "As a wife, sister and a mother and more importantly as a woman, I value ever woman's dignity. Once again, I profusely apologise to all women who's sentiments have been hurt."The woman essentially states that she was acting out of concern but admits that she should have kept her views to herself.Given the fact that fake news spreads like wildfire online, we would like to mention that we cannot be sure if this is indeed the woman who was involved in the incident, or if this is her actual Facebook account.