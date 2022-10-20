Delhi Woman Makes Extravagant Rangoli in Two Days For Diwali With Nails and Threads

It is that time of the year when houses in India will be heavily decorated with festival lights, earthen lamps, and artsy rangoli. As Diwali nears, are you looking for rangoli inspiration? A Delhi woman’s creative string art has created a massive buzz online. The woman, Muskan Rajput, while sharing her new rangoli piece stated that she was looking for creating something extravagant for this holiday season. After considering several options, it is string art that turned out to be the perfect fit for her.

The piece created by her can last for the entire Diwali and unlike the powdered version, it doesn’t need to be made every day. In the clip, the woman takes a circular wooden board and colours it black before drawing a floral mandala-type design on it. In the next step, she uses nails at regular distances throughout the board. Once done, the woman then uses colourful threads in a string-type design to complete her creative art. While sharing the video the woman stated that it took her about two days to complete the rangoli.

She wrote, “In the chilling rain of Delhi, it took me two days to complete this one. For a long time, I was in search of something extravagant for this Diwali and I’m convinced this string art is just perfect for that. Your Diwali is going to be a little extra this time.” Check out the string art-making process below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. While one section of the internet praised her hard work, another filled the comment section with multiple questions in order to get inspiration from her idea. A user commented, “Wow, so brilliant and hard work. Which thread to be used?” one more asked, “Somebody, please tell me what kind of board she is using for making this craft?”

A user who was impressed by the art wrote, “Hats off to your hard work and dedication,” one more added, “Woww… It looks so stunning.” The video has amassed over 3 lakh likes on social media.

Would you like to try string art rangoli this Diwali?

