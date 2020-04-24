BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Delhi Woman Names New Born after Police Constable Who Took Her to Hospital Amid Lockdown

(Image credit: ANI)

(Image credit: ANI)

As a note of gratitude the woman decided to name the child after the constable, Dayavir Singh.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 9:28 PM IST
A woman in Delhi has named her new born after a police constable, who came to her rescue during the lockdown and took her to the hospital for delivery.

As a note of gratitude, the woman decided to name the child after the constable, Dayavir Singh.

Reacting to this news of acknowledgment, Singh told ANI, "I am happy that I could help her in these times. I feel honoured."


Earlier, a woman in Uttar Pradesh named her newborn after a police officer, who had helped her husband reach Bareilly from Noida amid the lockdown, when she was due to deliver her child.

While a couple from Chhattisgarh had named their twins 'Corona' and 'Covid', another couple from Bhopal named their new born 'Lockdown'.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,752 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of cases to 23,452, including 17,915 active cases and 4,813 patients cured, with the death toll standing at 723.

