Delhi Woman Prepares Free Meals for the Covid-hit, Teaches Cooking to Underprivileged

As the world battles the deadly COVID-19, the hope and resilience in the face of adversity is commendable. The second wave of the pandemic, especially, has inflicted a lot of damage and taken away numerous lives. Despite all the damage, the global pandemic has in a way brought us closer to mother nature and ourselves, too. We have become more humane and empathetic. Amidst this situation, there are many who are going out of their way in order to help out people in distress.

It is heartwarming to see such selfless acts of service that set an example for others to follow. Many have stepped up to heal the world in their own way and bring forth a wave of change through their kindness. Together, we are stronger and can surmount the toughest of challenges. Something similar came into light recently and has been winning the hearts of people all over.

One such samaritan is New Delhi resident Anchal Chopra Bhalla — founder and director of Tastesutra, a cooking studio that offers both online and offline cook-along experience — who has been cooking tonnes of delightful meals for the needy and COVID-19 patients. Along with this, she has also been teaching cooking to underprivileged people. LifeBeyondNumbers recently interviewed the chef to know more about her work.

In her interview, she said that it was during the second wave when she started sending out meals to her friends and relatives who were infected by COVID. Her act of kindness spread like wildfire and many beneficiaries offered to help in making the food accessible to more people. She also added that they change the menu every day and never compromise over the quality. Assisted by her husband and mother-in-law, Anchal wakes up early in the morning and cooks till late to make food for all those who need it.

