Delhi Zoo to Delight Visitors with New Species, Paintings as it Gears for Reopening

The National Zoological Park in the national capital, popularly known as Delhi Zoo, is all set to reopen on April 1 after remaining closed for almost a year due to the Covid-induced lockdown and other crises. According to sources, the Zoo has become more aesthetic in a span of a year, and witnessed an increase in the number of species of animals as well — a fresh and new change that is expected to delight the visitors. A large number of cameras have been installed in the zoo, and a lot of measures undertaken for the welfare of animals.

During the peak of Covid phase and lockdown, a “positive change" was observed in the behaviour of animals. The zoo staffer, upon noticing it, upped the facilities provided to the animals in their enclosures. Zoo authorities said the animals looked “very happy" due to which their appetite also increased.

Besides, among the many steps towards the beautifiction include making the zoo complex look more pleasing so that it scores on the aesthetic front right from its entrance. Delhi Zoo director Ramesh Kumar Pandey told IANS: “Currently, there are 88 species in the zoo. Last year, there were 83. In 2020, there has been a rise in the number of some species. This year, an attempt is on to increase the total number of species to 100"

“The total number of animals including all the species has increased to 1,200. The death rate last year was around 170, but this year about 120 are being reported, which is very low," he said. Pandey further said: “Delhi Zoo has a total of 20 per cent old animals that are being taken care of. We have also approached many other zoos to bring in new species of animals. In the coming days, people will see many new animals here."

He said that more than 400 cameras have been installed during the corona period. Species that witnessed a rise in their number include wild boar, comb duck (nakta), black pheasant, etc. Although the zoo was closed due to the fear of coronavirus, it had a very positive effect on animals. After the lockdown, the animals are less angry, a little quiet, and seen mostly playing.

An attempt has been made by the officials to present the animals a forest-like environment. Large wooden batches have been placed in the enclosures of non-vegetarian animals so that the way the animals dig their bodies in the forests, in the same way, they can also scratch their nails while in the enclosures.

An attempt has also been made to give natural-forest like set-up to the birds, which is also showing its effect. In the zoo premises, pictures of wildlife and animals, including wall painting have also been put up. Besides, the old garbage bins have also been painted.