Thought Delhi’s Air was Improving After Coronavirus Lockdown? Here's a Reality Check

As most of India stays home during the nation-wide lockdown, which has been extended to May 3, India's air quality had shown signs of improvement.

On March 29, according to data collected by the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, even though the air quality index (AQI) was in "unhealthy" category from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m, it became moderate as the day proceeded. With no vehicles plying on the road or industries coughing up noxious smoke, the AQI in the national capital stood at 58.

However, even with the curfew extended, Delhi's air quality at present (April 16th) is dipping again. According to the AQI index, Delhi's air quality started reaching 'unhealthy' category again, on April 15, bordering very close to 'severe.'

But with everyone indoors, and factories still shut - why is Delhi's AQI dipping again?





It might not have anything to do with humans, for a change.

As the IMD announced that it expects monsoon rainfall to be normal this year, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that the air quality of Delhi could deteriorate on Wednesday due to approaching dust storms from western India.





"Long-range dust transport from the dry arid western region is expected by April 15 to further deteriorate AQI (air quality index) towards the lower-end poor category," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) stated in its advisory.

An assessment done by the Centre’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), of the lockdown period between March 24 and 31, showed 63% reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) and 49% reduction in PM2.5 presence in Delhi’s air — as compared to the same period in 2019 and 2018.