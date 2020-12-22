News18 Logo

'Baba ka Dhaba' Owner Just Opened a New Restaurant and Twitter is Digging in With Memes

Twitter flooded with jokes and memes after Baba ka Dhaba opened up restaurant.

Now as the news of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner's new restaurant spread, internet users turned to memes and jokes to address their queries about how Kanti Prasad managed to get the funds to open up a restaurant if he was cheated out of his money.

Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba is in the news again. The owner Kanti Prasad, of the small food kiosk in Malviya Nagar took desi social media by storm on Monday after he opened up a new restaurant in the same locality.

Prasad (80) and his wife have entered a fresh chapter in their lives by inaugurating their brand-new restaurant. Speaking to news agency ANI, Prasad said, "We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here.

Also Read: ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ Owner Starts a New Restaurant in Delhi, Offers Indian and Chinese on Menu

After Prasad became a viral sensation overnight when food vlogger Gaurav Vasan stumbled upon their kiosk where the duo were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic-induced lockdown, it paved the way for the couple's better days as he found a lot of support from celebrities and commoners alike.

But the story took an ugly turn in November when Prasad filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds. He further alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation" on his behalf but did not give most of the money to him.

Now as the news of Prasad's new restaurant spread, internet users turned to memes and jokes to address their queries about how Kanti Prasad managed to get the funds to open up a restaurant if he was cheated out of his money. Check out a few ones:

Apart from the jokes and memes, a few genuinely questioned how did Kanti Prasad manage to start the restaurant if Wasan had actually taken most of his money.

Also Read: Baba Ka Dhaba's Owner Files Complaint Against YouTuber for Misappropriating Donated Money

However, a few Twitter users were genuinely happy for Kanti Prasad.

Also Read: 'Baba ka Dhaba' Opens Floodgate to Stories of Miseries of Small Businesses

After Kanti Prasad's original video had gone viral, netizens had taken to the micro blogging site in support to find a Baba Ka Dhaba near them and encourage local business and vendors. As for the original Baba ka Dhaba, we wish him and his new restaurant all the best!


