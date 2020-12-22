'Baba ka Dhaba' Owner Just Opened a New Restaurant and Twitter is Digging in With Memes

Delhi's Baba ka Dhaba is in the news again. The owner Kanti Prasad, of the small food kiosk in Malviya Nagar took desi social media by storm on Monday after he opened up a new restaurant in the same locality.

Prasad (80) and his wife have entered a fresh chapter in their lives by inaugurating their brand-new restaurant. Speaking to news agency ANI, Prasad said, "We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here.

After Prasad became a viral sensation overnight when food vlogger Gaurav Vasan stumbled upon their kiosk where the duo were struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic-induced lockdown, it paved the way for the couple's better days as he found a lot of support from celebrities and commoners alike.

But the story took an ugly turn in November when Prasad filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds. He further alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation" on his behalf but did not give most of the money to him.

Now as the news of Prasad's new restaurant spread, internet users turned to memes and jokes to address their queries about how Kanti Prasad managed to get the funds to open up a restaurant if he was cheated out of his money. Check out a few ones:

#BabaKaDhaba Kanta prasad ji apna restuarant kholne ke baad: pic.twitter.com/So2xf2J6YN — VIKU 🍁 (@bedesiboys_) December 22, 2020

Baba ki lag gai lottery #BabaKaDhaba — AJ (@AJReckons) December 22, 2020

#BabakaDhaba : New eatery opens in South Delhi; Indian and Chinese on menu. pic.twitter.com/fj3i2388e2 — MUH PAR BOLO (@AndekhaAnjaana) December 22, 2020

Apart from the jokes and memes, a few genuinely questioned how did Kanti Prasad manage to start the restaurant if Wasan had actually taken most of his money.

Interesting how #KantaPrasad managed to open the restaurant if #GauravWasan kept all the proceeds for #BabaKaDhabaI'm happy for him but such behavior doesn't encourage others to help those in need!!For me #GauravWasan did change a life even though was not credited for it!! — Anupam (@anupam5882) December 22, 2020

#BabaKaDhaba अब Modern Look वाला Restaurant बन चुका है और जिसकी वजह से बाबा और उनके ढाबे को पहचान मिली, वह थाने के चक्कर काट रहा है, पुलिस और लोगों को जवाब देता फिर रहा है 👍 — Sanjeev Sinha (@SanjeevSinha_) December 22, 2020

2020 ka sabse bada confusion...Gaurav ne Baba ko famous kiya ya Baba ne Gaurav ko...#BabaKaDhaba #BabaKaDhaba — Dives Sharma (@dives_sharma) December 22, 2020

However, a few Twitter users were genuinely happy for Kanti Prasad.

I didn't get it. People helped #KantaPrasadBecause he was poor. And now he get a better life than why people have problem in it? #BabaKaDhaba — Ronak choudhary (@Imronny99) December 22, 2020

Ranu Mondal to #BabaKaDhaba, there are 2 observations:⚡ everyone loves to feel pity about other's misery, but they feel jealousy if the same person gets out of that misery and gets fame!⚡ how easy it is to paint -ve image of a common man who suddenly got into limelight! — An Open Comment (@AnOpenComment) December 22, 2020

After Kanti Prasad's original video had gone viral, netizens had taken to the micro blogging site in support to find a Baba Ka Dhaba near them and encourage local business and vendors. As for the original Baba ka Dhaba, we wish him and his new restaurant all the best!