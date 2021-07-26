Delhi’s Dhamsa Metro Station Decked Up in Local Art Illustrating Culture, Folklore

Taking pride in its local heritage, the upcoming Dhansa bus stand metro station in Delhi has been decked up with ornate artwork and photos portraying the rich culture, art and vegetation of the locality. A part of the Dwarka-Dhansa grey line metro corridor, the station will soon be made available for use although a exact date is to be decided yet. In a social media statement, the DMRC said that the area in the Najafgarh-Dhansa region of southwest Delhi has a very deeply ingrained cultural roots.

“It is rich in historical content and is also home to a marshy ecosystem which encourages the visit of migratory birds and flourishing of local wildlife. The artworks and photographic displays have tried to capture these unique characteristics of this area," DMRC said.

The upcoming Dhansa Bus Stand Metro station on Grey Line has been adorned with attractive artworks & photographs, which display the rich heritage, culture, flora and fauna of this suburban locality of Delhi. To read more about this follow the link here: https://t.co/gmpudprwcW pic.twitter.com/K2sDQlB48T— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 25, 2021

The DMRC also said that a lake situated between Najafgarh and Dhansa has a rich and unique biodiversity and is home to birds such as eagles, ducks, kingfishers and parrots among others, thereby encouraging bird watchers and local wildlife lovers alike. The printed glass panels at the station bring to light the variety of bird species in the area and is themed after ‘migratory birds,’ the statement said.

The officials said that the station’s theme colour has been kept earthy in order to convey the concept of a harmonious synergy between the rural and urban settings of the area. A hand-painted artwork titled ‘Fringes of rural-urban progression’ shows the values held by the two communities, the statement added.

There are also extensive artwork portraying the ancient folklore associated with the local villages. All these beautifully crafted art have been contributed by various young and local artists and photographers which were then curated by the DMRC’s architecture department.

The entire bus corridor is almost a kilometre long and will soon be opened to the public. With this, the Delhi Metro rail network will become 390 km long, having 286 metro stations.

Delhi Metro has just begun allowing passengers to avail the transport facility in a 100 percent capacity after a easing down of Covid-19 rules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here