Delhi's Khan Chacha Flooded With Negative Reviews After Owner Found Hoarding Oxygen Concentrators

Last week on Friday, Delhi Police conducted raids at two upscale restaurants in Lutyen Delhi’s Khan Market and recovered 105 oxygen concentrators. Cops said 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha Restaurant and nine were seized from Town Hall restaurant, both situated in the same area. Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the city and surrounding areas, a shortage of medical facilities such as oxygen concentrators has made some dishonest and unscrupulous people to hoard and then sell them at sky-high prices.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said Navneet Kalra is the owner of the restaurants and his mobile phone is switched off and he is currently absconding. Four men, identified as Gaurav, Satish Sethi, Vikrant and Hitesh were arrested from the restaurant as well.

BIGGEST HAUL | 419 #OxygenConcentrators seized by @DCPSouthDelhi #DelhiPolice PS Lodhi cly team from restaurant & bar Nege Ju and a south delhi farmhouse in raid on #hoarding #blackmarketing Were criminally profiteering by selling at 3 & half time rates to needy ppl. 4 arrested. pic.twitter.com/eJwDvw3fID— #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 6, 2021

The upscale food joint is frequently visited by the rich and famous in Delhi and is widely known for Mughlai cuisine. But following the recovery of the oxygen concentrators and the arrest of those involved, people started posting negative reviews about the restaurant on food delivery sites.

One user said, “Inhumane act by the restaurant. Shut down khan chacha! Never visiting or ordering again. Will be boycotting it completely."

Another posted, “The place is a disgrace to humanity and should be shut down with its management imprisoned for being the cause for death of hundreds of innocents. Never again would you ever get a penny from me."

“Pathetic restaurant chain as even during today’s time they are caring only to make money and for that they even do not care if people are dying. Holding oxygen concentrator to make more money is seriously the biggest crime in current situation," said another.

A reviewer even said that the food delivery platform Zomato needs to boycott the restaurant. “Zomato needs to boycott this restaurant. The owner of this restaurant is responsible for deaths of many covid patients by hoarding oxygen."

Another said that the owners have lost their humanity. “A place that looted people and sold oxygen at 4 times higher price than it was for real. A place where no person should ever step in to eat as it has lost humanity!"

According to Delhi Police, the recovered oxygen concentrators had been imported from China by a company. The cost of one oxygen concentrator was between Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000. Some of them had a capacity of five litres while others were of nine litres. The police said as per all accused they were selling the machines at a price range of Rs 50,000, to 70,000.

