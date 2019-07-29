Delivery Box or Cake? Man Comes Up with the Most Unique Gift Idea for Wife's Birthday

Emily McGuire thought her husband had ordered something from Amazon, placing the trademark Amazon package on the table for her birthday. But turns out, ditching conventional gifts, or gift boxes, her husband decided to do something unique for his wife, who loves to shop online. On her 39th birthday, Emily McGuire’s husband Waylon surprised her with a customised cake shaped like one of her very favourite things — an Amazon package.

Taking to Instagram, Emily shared the image of the Amazon delivery-shaped cake that had had true-to-life edible details such as a personalised shipping label and Amazon Prime box tape.

Speaking to USA Today, the North Carolina photographer remarked that she thought her husband was making fun of her because he would always joke about her having too many boxes from Amazon, but he surprised her by saying that it was her cake.

According to the USA Today, the North Carolina photographer believed her husband only after she inspected the package closely noting details from the edible priority shipping label to the logos. The cake, made by Sweet Dreams Bakery even had the label made from sugar and wafer paper.

In fact, soon after Emily posted the image on her Instagram and Facebook page, the cake design became so popular that the Facebook group Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons shared the image on its page and received more than 27,000 likes.

However, this is not the first time someone has surprised loved ones with an amazing cake. Back in May, 2019, according to The Mirror, Australian comedian Hamish Blake created a dinosaur cake for his five-year-old son Sonny Blake that was shaped like a velociraptor, could open and shut its mouth, roar, and had a movable tail as well.