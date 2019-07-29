Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Delivery Box or Cake? Man Comes Up with the Most Unique Gift Idea for Wife's Birthday

On her 39th birthday, Emily McGuire’s husband Waylon surprised her with a customised cake shaped like one of her very favourite things — an Amazon package.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delivery Box or Cake? Man Comes Up with the Most Unique Gift Idea for Wife's Birthday
Image: Instagram/Emily McGuire
Loading...

Emily McGuire thought her husband had ordered something from Amazon, placing the trademark Amazon package on the table for her birthday. But turns out, ditching conventional gifts, or gift boxes, her husband decided to do something unique for his wife, who loves to shop online. On her 39th birthday, Emily McGuire’s husband Waylon surprised her with a customised cake shaped like one of her very favourite things — an Amazon package.

Taking to Instagram, Emily shared the image of the Amazon delivery-shaped cake that had had true-to-life edible details such as a personalised shipping label and Amazon Prime box tape.

Speaking to USA Today, the North Carolina photographer remarked that she thought her husband was making fun of her because he would always joke about her having too many boxes from Amazon, but he surprised her by saying that it was her cake.

According to the USA Today, the North Carolina photographer believed her husband only after she inspected the package closely noting details from the edible priority shipping label to the logos. The cake, made by Sweet Dreams Bakery even had the label made from sugar and wafer paper.

In fact, soon after Emily posted the image on her Instagram and Facebook page, the cake design became so popular that the Facebook group Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons shared the image on its page and received more than 27,000 likes.

However, this is not the first time someone has surprised loved ones with an amazing cake. Back in May, 2019, according to The Mirror, Australian comedian Hamish Blake created a dinosaur cake for his five-year-old son Sonny Blake that was shaped like a velociraptor, could open and shut its mouth, roar, and had a movable tail as well.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram