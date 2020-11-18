Delivery Guy Grooves to Mariah Carey's Song and Now She Wants Her Parcels to be Delivered Like in Style

The holiday season is nearing and one cannot resist skipping into the festive cheer. December is yet to arrive but few Americans have already declared the season has officially begun. Many cannot wait to set the table just as they cannot go about without hearing The Greatest Christmas Song Of All Time. A FedEx delivery driver was captured by his co-worker rocking out to Mariah Carey’s omnipresent classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Not just the internet, the video of the cool driver getting down to the iconic Christmas song has been noticed by the singer-songwriter herself. American basketball player, Rex Chapman, who is known for his hilarious posts, initially shared the clip on his official Twitter account. In the clip, the driver can be seen busting some moves to the holiday song while gripping the steering wheel. He also can be seen banging his head and lip syncing to the festive tune. The re-posted video, on November 18, takes one through a driver’s jamming session and in case you weren’t in the festive mood, the FedEx person’s groove might get you there.

Rex tweeted the clip by writing, “FedEx drivers poised for the holiday season…”

“In case anyone was wondering where their FedEx packages are,” reads the video’s caption on TikTok.

Mariah too, who enjoys having fun on social media especially around Christmas, is blown and impressed by the rocking jam. She added fun to the merry by replying to the clip, saying, “Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on.”

Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on 🎄😂 https://t.co/mMLybc9hL4 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 17, 2020

Here is how users of the micro-blogging site reacted to the now-viral performance. One individual mentioned, “As they should.” A user commented, “I second that.”

“Queen of Christmas,” wrote another in the comment under the post.