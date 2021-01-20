Delivery Person Found Hanging Upside Down after Tripping on Customer's Small Gate

In what may be called a cautionary tale against walking with one's face buried in a cellphone, a delivery driver has left hanging upside down in England after he tripped over a customer’s gate while using his phone on his way back to his vehicle.

The incident took place in Keighley, Yorkshire in the UK on January 13 when Angela Davies was waiting for her parcel of fabric to be delivered at her home. When her doorbell rang at 6 pm, Angela said that the delivery person carried the parcel inside her home as it was too heavy.

The DX Freight driver while making the exit on his way back to his van, tumbled over Davies’ garden gate at the end of the path which he didn’t notice as he was looking at his phone.

He got stuck on the curled iron on the gate, hanging upside down by his trousers which almost came off in the process. The whole incident was recorded in Davies' door cam. Watch the 40-second video here:

Talking to Daily Mail about it, Davies said that they’re still giggling about the silliness.

When she found the delivery person hanging, Davies came out and realized that the driver was hooked on the swirls by his trousers. She then grabbed on to his ankle and lifted him into the air to try and relieve some weight because he was hanging off the floor.

Davies can be seen coming out of her house after seeing him stuck on her gate, exclaiming, ‘Oh My god.’ She asks him if he tripped on the steps to which he replies no. Both of them can be seen sharing a laugh at the whole situation while Davies helped him get unhooked by lifting him to get free.

Angela said that the driver walked away laughing when he got back on his feet. He added that his trouser pocket was caught up in the scroll.

She added that it was twisted round because he’d fall forward and tried to turn around to unhook himself. But instead, he twisted his trousers as they came off a little.

According to Daily Mail, Davies believes that the employee might have been scared by their two dogs who were barking in the kitchen and that is why he left in a hurry. She stated that she thought he was in a hurry to get away as it was the end of his shift and he wasn’t sure if the dogs were going to come out.