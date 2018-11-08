English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delta Airlines Forced Passenger to Sit in Dog Poop for Entire Flight
When Matthew Meehan, a top-flier with the US airline, boarded Delta flight 1949 and sat down on his alloted 5D seat in business class, he was immediately assaulted - with a foul odor.
A file photo of passengers at a check in counter of at of Delta Air Lines. (Photo: REUTERS)
Don't you hate it when you find chewing gum or a weird smelling stain on your seat before a flight?
A passenger flying on Delta Airlines from Atlanta to Miami found something worse, a lot worse.
When Matthew Meehan, a top-flier with the US airline, boarded Delta flight 1949 and sat down on his alloted 5D seat in business class, he was immediately assaulted - with a foul odor.
CNBC reported Meehan recalling the incident, which took place on November 1. “I noticed an odor when I got on board, but I did not for one minute think there was dog feces on the plane. I reached down to plug in my charger and I saw it all over the carpet and on the front of my seat. I immediately jumped up.” The dog poop was smeared on Meehan’s shoes as well as the back of his suit's trousers.
According to reports, the detritus was left behind by a service dog from the previous flight, who had had an accident on board. Meehan says that when he approached the flight crew to complain, they expressed disbelief that the feces had not been cleaned by the cleaning staff, and offered him two paper towels and a bottle of Bombay Sapphire Gin (business class, remember?) to clean the mess off.
Meehan added that the crew did not initially respond to his demands that the mess be cleaned up, and it took the combined protests of several passengers before staff deigned to allow a cleaning crew to come on-board; Meehan further alleged that they did an inadequate job and he was forced to sit in the poo-smeared seat as flight attendants refused to shift him, claiming they were occupied with other passengers and asking him to deboard if he had such a problem.
Meehan blasted the airlines online, even posting pictures of his stained shoes on his Facebook page. According to CNBC, Meehan says Delta offered to compensate him with up to 50,000 frequent flyer miles as well as pay for new shoes and a new suit, but he has not yet accepted. He says the airline owes him an explanation for why and how it mismanaged the situation.
