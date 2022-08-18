'Delusional': Kareena Kapoor Khan Trolled For Saying 'I Did And Now It's Cool To Be Married'

There were times when actresses used to take break from their jobs and then make a comeback after a few years, most after they got married. However, times have changed now. The younger generation continues to work despite any such hurdle. One such actress being, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who did not only continue to do films but also walked the ramp while she was pregnant. Elaborating on the same, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress claimed that when she was about to get married, people said that her career would be over but that did not stop her.

“Of course, people were always like don’t get married it’ll be over. But I’m saying that these are things that are now of course I did and then now it’s cool to be married and now it’s fine. But the whole idea is that you have to do things when you want to do them,” she said. While few have taken inspiration from her, there are others who are mercilessly trolling her for the same.

Her statement where she goes on to stay, “I did and then now it’s cool to be married”, has garnered a lot of criticism on social media and people started calling her “arrogant.”

“I really wanna see kareena being humble for once in a video it is nice to be confident but too much confidence is off putting honestly,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “yes everybody” started marrying because Kareena married Saif. Actresses earlier also got married and continued working…Kajol, Aishwarya and so many more in the past also. Say I continued to be as successful as I was before…and that’s never in your hand..it’s the audience. You don’t decide that…so please don’t give so much credit to yourself.”

Angered by the statement, one Instagram user wrote, “For the 99th time, dear actors talk about your work and your work alone. You are not half as intelligent or great as you think you are.”

This is not the first time the actress is being trolled. Recently, n a recent interview with News18, Kareena said that Laal Singh Chadha “is an elitist kind of classist film”, which did not go down well with a section of the Internet. It all started after Kareena explained that since Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump is an American movie and a majority of the Indian audience hasn’t watched the original film yet.

She added that for some Indian cine-lovers, Laal Singh Chaddha will just be a story and not the Hindi remake of a Hollywood film. During the interview, when asked if she ever had an “apprehension” that this is the film that everyone has seen, Kareena said, “No, because it’s an original adaptation in a different language.

One of the Reddit users even shared a clip from the interview. Reacting to the post, one user commented, “This is why someone got to tell Bebo, not to memorise thesaurus the night before.” Another wrote, “The reason I believe education is important.” A third user commented, “Kareena: Saif, please! I can’t recite anymore of this book ya! Safi: Nonsense my dear! You will continue and write a 10,000-word essay on why people should have caviar in their breakfast!”

