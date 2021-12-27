Dementia-afflicted Patients Get Gifts From Little Girl, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

There are some videos on the internet which leave you smiling and teary-eyed at the same time. They make you realize that still a lot of humanity and kindness exist in this world. In a video which was posted on Instagram page Good News Movement, you will get to experience similar kinds of vibes. The video posted with the caption, “My baby said she wanted to make someone happy, so we went to the Memory Care Unit,” has been garnering a lot of appreciation online. This cute little girl is seen entering the memory care unit with dolls. Patients sitting there are extremely delighted to see such wonderful gifts. They embraced and kissed the girl delightfully. It was a golden moment in the lives of those people suffering from chronic illness of dementia.

People were touched by the kind gesture of this girl. A person working in a nursing home admired the efforts by the girl and her mother. According to him, people coming and giving a gift to patients has a huge significance. A woman praised this girl calling her an angel. She admired the girl and called her “lovely, thoughtful and caring". Another user applauded the beautiful upbringing of the girl.

One of the users expressed how her grandparents suffered a lot from dementia. She commented, “As someone who had several grandparents with dementia and was able to provide them with the moveable lifelike cats. This means everything to them. This little girl is going places.”

Another described that how his grandmother had been once admitted in a memory care facility. He had witnessed this innocent and pure love with baby dolls. A user also expressed concern that how some parents are afraid to expose their children to these kinds of situations. She advised that kids need to be shown how to portray kindness to others.

The heart-melting video has got more than 1.7 million views.

