Demi Lovato Serenades ‘Ghost’ Who Faced Trauma from Sexism, Receives ‘Floating’ Ovation

In this week’s set of bizarre incidents, Demi Lovato was seen serenading a ‘ghost’ who had gone through trauma from sexism. The docuseries ‘Unidentified With Demi Lovato’ shows the singer along with friend Matthew Scott and paranormal investigator Chris Smith go to Vulture City. Vulture City is an abandoned ‘ghost town’ in Arizona. In the clip, Lovato is seen asking the ‘ghost’ known as Carmen, if it has seen ETs or UFOs. An EMF (electromagnetic field) detector, which ghost hunters swear by for making communication with spirits, was set up by the trio for the experiment. It makes a noise initially, but when Lovato asks if it is a “star person” - believed to be from another world - the machine remains mute.

When the two men leave the room, Lovato asks the spirit if it did not want to say anything because the “boys” were there, to which the EMF makes a sound. Lovato then says, “She has trauma. That’s why she doesn’t like men," and tells Carmen that she can relate because she has trauma too.

The men then ask Lovato to sing for Carmen. She explains that she likes to sing ‘Skyscraper’ when feeling emotional, and then belts out the hit number. The EMF soon makes a beep after she finishes her song, which the trio took as a sign of a ‘standing ovation.’

The series’ synopsis reads, “Demi Lovato brings viewers on a road trip in search of definitive answers to some of the biggest questions about extraterrestrial life; joined by their sister, a few skeptical friends, leading alien experts and the occasional guest star."

An original series from Peacock TV, although it was released months back, the video recently went viral on Reddit with over 11.5 k upvotes.

“That’s the coolest standing ovation I’ve ever had,” Lovato adds.

In an interview with American singer, actress Becky G, Lovato reveals that Vulture City is known for ghosts that lived in an old brothel. She believes that the sound made by the EMF indicates approval from the spiritual realm.

