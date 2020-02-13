Democrat Pres Candidate Michael Bloomberg's Campaign Takes a 'Meme' Turn

In an attempt to break the Republic's 'extremely social' campaign for US President Donald Trump, Democrat candidate Mike Bloomberg has come up with a 'marketing, communication and advertising' strategy that is in a way 'extremely internet and social native.'

Bloomberg, who is currently a candidate in the Democratic Party primaries for the 2020 United States presidential election, has gone the Gen Z way to link up with some of biggest meme makers on the Internet to create sponsored posts, which will be promoting the Bloomberg campaign.

Meme 2020, one of the biggest meme-crediting industries in the social media world has his lead strategist as Mick Purzycki, who is also the CEO of Jerry Media, which plays a powerful role behind few of the extremely influential social media accounts.

Lately, the company spread out to its branches to tap a set of another influential accounts, in order to share some sponsored posts, in form of fake direct messages from Bloomberg where he is seen portraying himself as a meme material.

The campaign, which has been sponsored by Bloomberg, has already got many well-running meme pages have posts go up their page.

Starting with, @Tank.Sinatra, a page that reads, "Humor with a hint of positivity" and has over 2 million followers took to a post which said, "Great job Mike....(yes this is really sponsored by Bloomberg).

The post shows, Bloomberg sending a direct message to Tink.Sintara saying, “I’ve been waiting for my meme for so long that I learned how to make memes myself in photoshop. What do you think of this one?” The message is followed by a meme-photo of Bernie Sanders that has gained a momentum lately.

Another on by @grapejuiceboys showed Bloomberg sending them a direct message and saying, "Can you post an oroginal meme to make me look cool for the upcoming Democatic primary?" To this and to make the conversation look more real, the page replied (apparently), "I don't think so tbh your vibe is kinda off." Bloomberg again replied, "i put Lamborghini doors on the escalade," to which the page again replied, "What?".

The post read, "I don’t get it ?? (Paid for by @mikebloomberg)."

A similar post was put up by another influential page with more than 14 million followers, that said, "He does look pretty cool (and yes this is really #sponsored by @mikebloomberg)."

According to report by the New York Times, “Mike Bloomberg 2020 has teamed up with social creators to collaborate with the campaign, including the meme world,” Sabrina Singh, a senior national spokeswoman for the Bloomberg campaign, said. She further added, “While a meme strategy may be new to presidential politics, we’re betting it will be an effective component to reach people where they are and compete with President Trump’s powerful digital operation.”

Earlier, The Daily Beast had reported that the Bloomberg campaign was offering nearly Rs 11,000 to social media influencers to create content that will Mr. Bloomberg through Tribe, a “branded content marketplace” connecting social-media influencers with brands.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.