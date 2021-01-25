Denied Sex by Sixth Wife, 63-year-old Gujarat Farmer is Looking to Marry Again

A 63-year-old farmer in a village in Surat is looking for his seventh wife after he alleged that his sixth wife refused to have sex with him.

Ayyub Degiya, a farmer from a village in Surat, got married to his sixth wife in September 2020. The woman he married was 21 years younger than him. However, in December 2020, he separated from her because she reportedly refused to share a physical relationship with him.

Degiya told Times of India that his wife had refused to have sexual relations with him and that she would always complain of infection. He said that he had diabetes, heart diseases and other disorders and needed a wife who would have sex with him.

Degiya's first wife, however, is still very much alive and actually lives in the same village with five children he had fathered. They are aged between 20 and 35.

Degiya's sixth wife had apparently been in the dark and did not know that he had been married five times before she came along. She found out after she carried out a background check on him. Following this, she lodged a complaint in the local police station. He has been booked under section 498-A (cruelty to married woman).

She told TOI that her husband was now living with another younger woman despite his first wife still being alive. She also said that she had heard rumours that Degiya would be with one woman for a few months before abandoning them.

Her lawyer said that Degiya had initially approached his sixth wife who was a widow before she married him. He had promised to support her and had even offered her money and jewellery. But later, he dropped her off at her sister's house and never came back. That is when she lodged a complaint. Degiya did not say anything about why he separated from his other wives.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported.

A few days ago, a man in Chhattisgarh married two women at the same time in the same 'mandap' in presence of family members and villagers with all the rituals and formalities. Chandu Maurya, 24, solemnised his marriage with the two women, both his lovers, at a ceremony attended by 500 people on January 5.

“I decided to marry both of them because they both loved me. I can’t betray them. They agreed they both will live with me forever,” Chandu told the newspaper. A video from the wedding ceremony and the invitation card of the function have gone viral on social media.