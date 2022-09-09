Denied Spoon-Bowl at Samosa Shop, Customer Calls Madhya Pradesh CM Helpline To Complain

The sheer bizarreness of some people in the world can leave us baffled sometimes. Some of their actions defy logic and we are left pondering how they came to be as they are. A man from Madhya Pradesh has left the country in splits ever since news spread of him complaining to the Chief Minister’s office for something so trivial that you could not even fathom.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s helpline number received an unusual phone call from a person, who wanted to file a complaint about a store called Rakesh Samosa at the Chhatarpur bus stop. The complaint was even bizarre.

The shopkeeper did not provide the person with spoons and plates along with the samosa they served for breakfast. Usually, bowls and spoons with samosa are not packaged at shops, barring some exceptions. However, the customer refused to understand that.

The customer, Vansh Bahadur, for reasons best known to him, decided that this trivial issue needed to come to the attention of the Chief Minister and filed a complaint against the shop, urging the CMO to solve the problem of not getting a bowl or a spoon along with food.

On August 30, the day Bahadur visited the restaurant, the matter was filed. It is noteworthy that the helpdesk accepted the complaint. On September 5, though, the complaint was dropped. According to sources, Bahadur’s complaint took more than five days to file and was only resolved after extensive deliberation.

Well, the complaint may have been quashed but the incident sure gave the internet its daily dose of humour and people have been having a laugh riot ever since the incident got viral.

