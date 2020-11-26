Denmark Mass-Killed Minks to Contain Covid-19 Mutation. Now They're Rising From the Grave

This may be straight out of horror movies.

2020 has been full of nightmares, but this may just be the most "life imitating art" moment happening: "Rising from the grave." The only positive thing about it, so far, is that it's a literal rise, and not re-animation, and it can be explained by science.

A rushed cull of Denmark's minks over concerns about a coronavirus mutation has left the country facing a new horror, as cadavers of the animals re-emerge from the earth.

The macabre phenomenon was observed in a military training field outside the western town of Holstebro, where thousands of minks had been put into an improvised mass grave.

The carcasses rose to the surface, lifted by pressure from gases released by the decomposition, according to local police.

The environment ministry said minks should be covered by at least 150 centimetres (five feet) of earth, but according to public broadcaster DR they were only buried under 100 centimetres of dirt in the field outside Holstebro.

Adding to the frustration, the animals had been buried too close to a lake, raising fears of phosphorus and nitrogen pollution, though officials have promised to fix the situation.

The ministry insisted the minks' escape from their tomb was a "temporary problem tied to the animals' decaying process".

"To avoid potential problems for animals and humans the area will be monitored 24 hours a day until a fence is put up," said the ministry.

Police in West Jutland, where several thousand mink were buried in a mass grave on a military training field, have tried to counter the macabre phenomenon by shovelling extra soil on top of the corpses, which are in a 1 metre-deep trench, reports The Guardian.

“As the bodies decay, gases can be formed,” Thomas Kristensen, a national police spokesman, told the state broadcaster DR. “This causes the whole thing to expand a little. In this way, in the worst cases, the mink get pushed out of the ground.”

Photos and videos of the ghastly sight have set social media abuzz, with one Twitter user dubbing 2020 "the year of the zombie mutant killer minks".

uh hold up what now? pic.twitter.com/t6aIluncrc — Internet Person™⭐️ (@TimHerrera) November 26, 2020

Zombie Minks from Denmark "2020 BINGO!!!" https://t.co/mZaom6Crgz — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) November 26, 2020

And now, for the latest in the saga of Denmark's Covid-infested mink: Although buried 3 feet underground, the mink are bloated with gasses and thousands are rising to the surface - from mass graves. I swear they'll be making zombie movies about this soon.https://t.co/5V9q1A6j4I — Sune Engel Rasmussen (@SuneEngel) November 24, 2020

great news, the diseased mink aren’t actually rising from the dead nor were they buried alive, it’s just that the danish countryside has 100s of shallow pits full of the decomposing bodies of millions of highly contagious animals and as they rot, they’re coming to the surface. — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) November 25, 2020

I had "dead minks rising" on my 2020 bingo card. Yes! — The Impolite Canadian Redux (@voltron19849) November 26, 2020

And the best headline I've read all of 2020 goes to: https://t.co/2TeQL6BA3K — 💀 sleepy goth dyke 💀 (@gailatnight) November 26, 2020

I’m no virologist but this seems bad, also why are dead minks rising from mass graves? https://t.co/AEHFn8Q2ly — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 26, 2020

In early November, Denmark -- which is the world's largest exporter of mink fur -- announced it would cull all of the country's more than 15 million minks after a mutated version of the novel coronavirus was discovered and believed to jeopardise the effectiveness of future vaccines.

Two weeks after having issued the decree -- while in the middle of political crisis over the legality of the decision -- the government concluded last week that the potential threat to human vaccines was "very likely extinguished", in the absence of any new cases of the mutated version.

More than 10 million minks have already been culled in the Scandinavian country, according to the latest tally.

