Denmark Scientists Develop Grass-based Food Packaging to Reduce CO2 Emission

Scientists in Denmark have developed grass-based food packages to replace harmful plastic and reduce Carbon Dioxide emissions through a project named SinProPack. Researchers aim to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 210 kilotons by replacing 10 kilotons of disposable plastic packaging with 8 kilotons of grass fibre-based packaging. On average, every year over 10,000 tons of takeaway plastic food packaging is used in Denmark, which is harmful to the environment due to its non-biodegradable nature.

Anne Christine Steenkjær Hastrup, centre director at Danish Technological Institute, has emphasized the environmental benefits of disposable packaging made of grass. He stated that these packaging will be 100% biodegradable and hence if someone accidentally drops their packaging in nature, it will decompose. The researchers not only rely on grass, but they would also look at clover for fibre sources which can also be used as the primary biomass for future biorefineries. Peat soil will also be a great source of B biomass as it has more fibre and less protein.

Assistant Professor Morten Ambye-Jensen from the Department of Biological and Chemical Engineering at Aarhus University, explained that they would refine and pulp the grass fibre for cellulose after harvesting the grass and extracting the protein for animal feed. He said, “It’s a great way to create added value for biorefining, as not all grass fibre can necessarily be used as cattle feed”.

The abundant availability of green biomass and green biorefining makes this project considerable to both businesses and the government.

The project has received 440,000 Euros in funding from the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, under the program for Green Development and Demonstration (GUDP). It is expected to be completed by 2023.

This novel technique has been developed at a time when the CO2 level is rising. The carbon dioxide level increased to 2.6 parts per million in 2020. It’s one of the highest levels recorded in the last 60 years by NOAA.

