Denmark Team Forming Shield Around Collapsed Christian Eriksen Gets Loudest Cheer on Twitter
Denmark Team Forming Shield Around Collapsed Christian Eriksen Gets Loudest Cheer on Twitter

Denmark's players formed a shield around their midfielder allowing him privacy as paramedics were treating him (AFP Photo)

Realising that Christian Eriksen needed privacy while he was being attended by the paramedics, the Danish team formed a human shield around the player in a bid to avoid the fans and cameras from watching the horrific scenes.

Denmark team showed immense maturity and compassion towards their teammate and midfielder Christian Eriksen after the Danish player collapsed midway during his team’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday. The match was immediately suspended with Eriksen needing medical attention for around 10 minutes on the pitch. The incident happened in the 42nd minute when Denmark won a throw during Finland’s half and Christian Eriksen rushed to receive the ball but he collapsed face-first as the ball hit his knee.

Realising that Eriksen needed privacy while he was being attended by the paramedics, the Danish team formed a human shield around the player in a bid to avoid the fans and the cameras from watching the horrific scenes. Fans on social media soon gathered to laud the team for their gesture.

Later, Danish Football Union informed the football fraternity that Eriksen was awake in the hospital.

first published:June 13, 2021, 11:15 IST