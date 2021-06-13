Denmark Team Forming Shield Around Collapsed Christian Eriksen Gets Loudest Cheer on Twitter

Denmark team showed immense maturity and compassion towards their teammate and midfielder Christian Eriksen after the Danish player collapsed midway during his team’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday. The match was immediately suspended with Eriksen needing medical attention for around 10 minutes on the pitch. The incident happened in the 42nd minute when Denmark won a throw during Finland’s half and Christian Eriksen rushed to receive the ball but he collapsed face-first as the ball hit his knee.

Realising that Eriksen needed privacy while he was being attended by the paramedics, the Danish team formed a human shield around the player in a bid to avoid the fans and the cameras from watching the horrific scenes. Fans on social media soon gathered to laud the team for their gesture.

They say a photo is worth a 1000 words. But this could be the best photo ever in football history. Denmark distressed players create a human shield around Christian Eriksen so cameras, fans in the stadium don't have to watch. May Allah regive Eriksen good health pic.twitter.com/l5i3TAhGM8 — Abdu Dilshan Wasike (@WasikeAbdu) June 12, 2021

Notice how Denmark’s players formed a protective circle to shield their teammate from the cameras? Notice how Eriksen‘s distraught wife was filmed? The Denmark team showed integrity and care for their friend and teammate. The respect I have for them is incredibly strong. pic.twitter.com/0WUjoin3Z7 — From The Anvil - West Ham ⚒ (@FromTheAnvilWHU) June 12, 2021

Love this Denmark unit… Team Shield. During this terrible period, this is such a Powerful pic.The best news is #Eriksen is stable now. All my Mutuals are praying for him.. This is the beauty of this game.. #EURO2020 ❤️⚽ pic.twitter.com/OMEP2w1NZE — Bibhu (@Bibhu237) June 12, 2021

Highest respect for Denmark's players who demanded immediate medical help and formed a protective circle to shield Eriksen from the cameras. #Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/urqtyfJkTp— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) June 12, 2021

So much respect for the Danish players forming a shield around Eriksen ❤️ TV companies can cut away when someone runs on the pitch, but not when someone is receiving CPR ‍♀️ #Eriksen #denmark pic.twitter.com/hsEkv9PGH0— Emma Harvey (@Mufc_Emma) June 12, 2021

This amazing human shield did not only protected #Eriksen . It also protected his wife, his family, his friends and the children who were watching the game #Denmark #Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/fq0ezaYdww— Fireball (@Evi_Baz) June 12, 2021

I’m really gonna be thinking about the Denmark team making a shield around Eriksen for a while. That’s a team. pic.twitter.com/exXvaDf8nF— toby (@tobyjamessharp) June 12, 2021

Class from the #Denmark team. To shield Christian Eriksen from cameras & protect his dignity, showed huge class and strength. #Eriksen #prayforEriksen #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/1J2oHaebX5— Gabriel Micallef (@gabriimic) June 12, 2021

They built a shield to protect him and to protect his privacy. Denmark ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dyyvh8C8LG — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) June 12, 2021

I love the way Denmark players quickly formed a shield around Christian Eriksen. Seeing his wife and the fans cry was such an emotional moment. I pray he gets even better and fit enough for the games. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 12, 2021

Later, Danish Football Union informed the football fraternity that Eriksen was awake in the hospital.

