Denmark Town Spends USD 150,000 to Clean Beach, Dumps Debris Back into Sea

A few days ago, Twitter was flooded by the visuals of a Delhi government worker trying to get rid of toxic foam in Yamuna river by spraying water. Another similarly futile experiment was carried out at a town in Denmark where the administration spent $150,000 (Rs 1,11,70,455) in cleaning a beach, and then dumped the debris back into water. A report in Vice says: “According to Danish national broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR), the bulldozer can be found driving up and down the Stillinge beach in the Slagelse municipality twice a week during the summer months. A video released by DR appears to show the bulldozer driving a few yards into the water before dumping its contents into the sea."

Katherine Richardson, a professor in biological oceanography at the University of Copenhagen, told Vice that the cleaning drive did nothing for nature. “On the contrary, it is bad for the small organisms that live between the small grains of sand that are torn through or crushed by the tractor. And of course there is far more of that than seaweed being collected. This is about one thing—convenience for beach goers," the professor told Vice. However, Deputy Mayor Villum Christensen defended the move, saying that people wanted beaches as clean as they are in southern Europe.

Another such self-sabotaging exercise took place in Delhi during Chhath Puja where a Jal Board member was seen trying to dissipate toxic foam in Yamuna river by spraying water. The visuals led to a meme fest on Twitter. Many pointed out this wasn’t a fighting fire with fire situation, but trying to better water by using more water. At an elementary level, Delhi Jal Board may not be completely wrong: The toxic foam which contains high proportions of ammonia can be dissolved with exposure to water. A Univerity of Waterloo study found that “The relatively high solubility is attributed to the hydrogen bonding that takes place between the ammonia and water molecules." The 22-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla, which is less than 2 per cent of its length of 1,370 kilometres from Yamunotri to Allahabad, accounts for around 80 per cent of the pollution load in the river. The presence of phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewage from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is a major reason behind frothing in the river.

