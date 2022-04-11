Dental Check-up, Anyone? Scuba Diver Gets His Teeth Cleaned by Shrimp in Viral Video

As the internet is filled with mysterious theories about creepy deep sea creatures that can devour you in seconds, exploring the waters doesn’t seem to be a safe idea. But a recent video shows that maybe the risk is worth taking if you are getting a free dental checkup underwater that too by a shrimp.

I know that is something hard to digest but this is what a recent viral video shows. The video, uploaded by Amazing Nature on Twitter, shows a diver getting his teeth cleaned by a little shrimp. “Need Teeth Clean Contact me,” the caption read.

Need Teeth Clean Contact me pic.twitter.com/7GSJdQjHjx— Amazing Nature (@AmazingNature00) April 8, 2022

In the clip, recorded by the diver, a vibrant shrimp is seen near a coral. As soon as the diver brings his mouth near him, the shrimp hops inside his mouth and gets to work. The shrimp is seen using his thin legs to access every inch of the diver’s teeth and clean it by removing bits of food.

Advertisement

RELATED STORIES Ecuador Gives Legal Rights to Wild Animals to Prevent Animal Abuse

After completing his job and giving a satisfactory and free service, the shrimp casually swims away.

The amusing video raked in more than 1 lakh views on Twitter while also leaving users puzzled. One user asked if the shrimp was really looking for food or something else.

What IS this? Is it really looking for food in the teeth, or something else?— Last Trade Worrier (@daelite16) April 8, 2022

Another was mesmerized by the little marine creature and said that “nature works if we respect.” https://twitter.com/sandeep00aarav/status/1513170109174796289

This one tried to empathize with the shrimp that had to clean the diver’s mouth.

shrimp be like, sir u are not flossing daily.— fhools {313}《TYR》 (@og_fhools) April 8, 2022

Earlier, a similar video was shared on YouTube, where another diver in Bali Island of Indonesia experienced the fascinating behaviour of the crustacean. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVNh0liyei8

According to experts, shrimps mostly dwell at the bottom of the ocean and live on rocks or coral outcrops. They usually feed on parasites and the dead skin of animals. And this may be the reason they jumped inside the diver’s mouth in search for something to eat.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.