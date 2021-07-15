Dentist Warns Against Using Mouthwash After Brushing Teeth In Viral Video

Mouthwash has so far been touted as a sure-fire way to swirl away any germs in the mouth that are not tackled by the toothbrush. However, a British dentist’s video is going viral for slamming the practice of using oral cleansers straight after brushing the teeth. The London-based dentist, Anna Peterson, recently posted a TikTok video in which she explained to her viewers about dental hygiene. Among a number of tips that she shared, she also warned people against using mouthwash after brushing their teeth.

After more than 1.8 million people watched the video, Peterson’s statement prompted confusion among them, many of whom had been using an oral cleanser in their routines, and so they asked her to elaborate on the point.

So, the dentist uploaded a new video in which she specifically addressed the concerns behind mouthwash rinse immediately after brushing. According to her, toothpaste has more fluoride than oral cleanser does.

Fluoride is a naturally formed mineral in the human body that prevents the decaying of teeth. Besides toothpaste, it is also found in water and some food items.

Peterson informed her viewers that toothpaste has around 1,450 parts per million of fluoride that is the ideal concentration to protect the “teeth from sugar” that one consumes in the food and drinks. On the other hand, mouthwash has only “220 ppm fluoride”. The “lower concentration” of the mineral present in the oral cleanser is “not enough” to prevent dental plaque.

The dentist further explained that when people use mouthwash directly after brushing their teeth, they rinse off the high concentration fluoride and only the low concentration fluoride remains in their mouth at last. Doing so can make one’s mouth a magnet for microbes and can cause early tooth decay in long run.

Peterson made it clear that she is not against the usage of oral cleansers. She too recommends it to her patients, however, she stated that not every person needs to use it.

