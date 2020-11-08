'Describes How I Feel': Anand Mahindra Explains Lockdown Blues Using Photo of Scorpio Chained to Tree

Anand Mahindra, who is well known for his social media wit, has used an image of a parked Scorpio car to try and explain to his followers his state of mind.

Sharing the image of a black Scorpio car that can be seen tied with a chain to a tree, he wrote,

"Not exactly a high tech locking solution but at least it shows the owner’s possessiveness! To me, this pic perfectly describes how I feel under lockdown. This weekend I’m going to try breaking that chain..(with my mask on!)"

The post, which has already garnered close to 8K likes saw a number of people commenting on it.

One Twitter user pointed out that perhaps the car has been tied to the tree to safeguard the plant and not the other way round, likening it to the Chipko-andolan.

Another user humorously wrote that perhaps the owner of the car is eco-conscious and hence charging via "Green energy."

Another eagle-eyed user pointed out that perhaps it could be a parking violation and hence the chain, while a fourth user wrote that in Noida, that is how they keep their cars.

Here’s how others reacted to the image:

Recently Anand Mahindra had shared another Tweet which shows an astrologer's forecast predicting a victory for incumbent US President Donald Trump. He himself predicted a huge rise in the astrologer's popularity should Donald Trump win the 2020 US Presidential Election.

In his forecast, the astrologer had predicted that Trump will retain the US President Office for a second time, but that the Democratic candidate Joe Biden would give the Republican a 'neck to neck fight'.

The chairman of the Mahindra group shared the prediction, writing, "This astrologer's forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week.”

He went on to add that he has concealed the name and address for the sake of privacy and that if President Trump retains office, this astrologer would become “rather popular”.