'Deserve to Live Without Being Questioned': Emma Watson Hits Back at JK Rowling's Transphobic Tweets

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are," Harry Potter actor Emma Watson wrote in response to transphobic tweets by author JK Rowling.

On Thursday (June 11), Watson made her statement in a Twitter thread and wrote: "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

In another tweet, Watson, who portrayed the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, vowed to donate to charities Mermaids and Mama Cash dedicated to helping and supporting the transgender community.

"'People who menstruate.' I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling tweeted earlier suggesting only women mensurated.

She continued her transphobic rant "The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense."

Watson, however, isn't alone and vocal about Rowling's tone-deaf tweets. "Transgender women are women," Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe earlier panned the creator of Harry Potter.

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," Radcliffe wrote in an article on Monday.

Radcliffe apologised to Harry Potter fans who "feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished". "I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you."