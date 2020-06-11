BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Deserve to Live Without Being Questioned': Emma Watson Hits Back at JK Rowling's Transphobic Tweets

File image of Emma Watson / Getty.

File image of Emma Watson / Getty.

Watson, who portrayed the role of Hermione Granger in JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter' franchise, said she loved and respected the trans people for who they were.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
Share this:

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are," Harry Potter actor Emma Watson wrote in response to transphobic tweets by author JK Rowling.

On Thursday (June 11), Watson made her statement in a Twitter thread and wrote: "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

In another tweet, Watson, who portrayed the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, vowed to donate to charities Mermaids and Mama Cash dedicated to helping and supporting the transgender community.

Also Read: JK Rowling Refuses to 'Bow Down' after Fans Accuse Her of Being Transphobic

"'People who menstruate.' I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling tweeted earlier suggesting only women mensurated.

She continued her transphobic rant "The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense."

Also Read: JK Rowling Needs to Know that Menstruation is Not a Gendered Experience, Or Just Stick to Fiction

Watson, however, isn't alone and vocal about Rowling's tone-deaf tweets. "Transgender women are women," Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe earlier panned the creator of Harry Potter.

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," Radcliffe wrote in an article on Monday.

Radcliffe apologised to Harry Potter fans who "feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished". "I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you."


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading