'Deserves UNESCO Award': Indian Street Food Vendor Makes Omelette in Coke and Oreo

Omelette is a staple dish made with beaten eggs and is enjoyed by almost every household all across the globe. However, recently an Indian food vendor experimented with this go-to dish’s traditional ingredients by adding coco-cola and oreo in it. A bizarre video of his omelette-making process has gone viral on the internet, leaving all omelette lovers uncomfortable. In a clip that’s doing the rounds on the web, the Indian vendor can be seen prepping for his experimental speciality by heating the pan with a few drops of oil. The beginning seems normal, however, it turns bizarre when the vendor empties a small bottle of coco-cola into the pan. Well, that wasn’t enough, he then opens a small pack of Oreo biscuits and crushes them all in the pan, thus prepping his strange sauce for the omelette.

After the sauce appears to be cooked, the vendor then empties a glass of beaten eggs into the pan. However, the mixture turns out to be too soggy to be flipped like a normal omelette. But that doesn’t stop the vendor. He continues to prepare the bread for the dish. Cutting almost 4-5 pieces of brown bread, he then adds them into the pan and blends them with it.

The experiment then fails as he is unable to flip the omelette and most of the dish falls down in the process. Well, the second setback was also not enough to stop the vendor. He then goes on to serve the cooked bread by garnering it with onions, cilantro, and crushed oreo biscuits.

Take a look at the video here:

The viral video has made netizens’ stomachs turn. While one called it ‘monstrosity’, another sarcastically asked the vendor to throw his dish down the drain. One user especially took a jibe at his failed omelette flip attempt and suggested the vendor to even use fevicol so that the omelette sticks to the pan next time. Meanwhile, a Marvel fan quipped, “This why Thanos was right”.

Check out the reactions below:

The recipe for omelette varies across continents, cultures, and families. However, the basic elements of preparing the dish usually include eggs, oil, butter, salt and pepper, veggies (optional), and meat (optional). However, the new coco-cola oreo omelette has garnered major backlash on the internet.

