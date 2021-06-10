Desi Artist Imagines Bollywood Stars Meeting Their 90s and the Results Will Make You Nostalgic

Amitabh Bachchan started out his Bollywood journey way back in 1969 with “Saat Hindustani". Come 2021, BigB commands respect in the Indian cinema circuit and has several blockbusters under his belt including “Coolie", “Agneepath", “Mohabbatein", “Don", “Satte Pe Satta" just to name a few. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan— the popular Khan trio, that became the fan favourite and staple of the 90s era of Bollywood cinema, has built their own empires and enjoys global fame. But what if one day these established Bolly stars woke up and decided to meet their younger, and vulnerable self? Hard to imagine, right?

An artist hailing from Kerala, who goes by the Instagram handle @shameemluku, decided to do just that by using the prowess of technology to help today’s superstars travel back in time and get photographed with their 90s’ version.

The post, since its upload, has garnered over 7K likes on the photo and video sharing platform along with heaps of comments praising the artist for taking the Bollywood fans on the ultimate nostalgia ride.

The artist has previously imagined Bollywood actors in similar scenarios.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Quadri is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to Bollywood superstar. Ibrahim looks eerily similar to SRK in a recent bunch of pictures posted by him on his Instagram account. SRK’s fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two as they flooded social media with pictures of Ibrahim where he was looking like Shah Rukh.

Here are a few pictures that we have curated from Ibrahim’s Instagram page, take a look:

While the OG Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his onscreen comeback with Pathan. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathan is helmed by War director Siddharth Anand. Pathan marks the 55-year-old actor’s first film after 2018 “Zero", in which Salman Khan also had a cameo. The film went on floors in November last year. It also stars Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here