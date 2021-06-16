Desi Artist Shares 'Reality' of India's Rich Vs Poor in Lockdown, Awarded $100 by Twitter User

The ensuing covid lockdown since March 2020 has had a long effect on the economy of the country, devastating millions of livelihoods across the nation. One of the first instances of the same was with the migrant crisis when lockdown 1 was announced. Hundreds of visuals and media reports unleashed how the loss of jobs and earnings sent lives into pits of misery. However, amid this ravaging crisis, several reports suggested how Indian billionaires increased their wealth by 35% during the lockdown to Rs 3 trillion, ranking India after U.S., China, Germany, Russia and France. Oxfam’s ‘Inequality Virus Report’ released on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos stated that the rising income of the top 100 billionaires is enough to give each of the 138 million poorest Indian people a cheque of Rs 94,045.

In a bid to highlight this situation in a creative light, a certain Twitter used called @LifeMathMoney opened a Graphic Design Competition to urge netizens to share a picture that ‘draws a comparison between lockdown for rich people (work from home, happy people) and poor people (stressed out and running out of money)’. And whoever wins, gets 100 dollars (Rs 7330) from the user.

Graphic design competition:You have to draw a comparison between lock down for rich people (work from home, happy people) and poor people (stressed out and running out of money) I will purchase the winning artwork for $100 Must be a picture (no video) — LifeMathMoney | Unapologetic Truths. 🇮🇳 (@LifeMathMoney) June 12, 2021

Competition over, creating a poll to select winner.— LifeMathMoney | Unapologetic Truths. 🇮🇳 (@LifeMathMoney) June 14, 2021

In the next 48 hours, after receiving several entries, the user also conducted a poll, where he shared four selected pictures. The picture that won with 69.5% votes shows a juxtaposition of a cage and a watermelon. The image was created by Akanksha Badaya, who goes by the Twitter name, @art_lover_09.

Which one do you like the most?Note that the bottom left one uses a lot of pre-made stock imagery, the the rest seem to be made from scratch. Winner gets $100. — LifeMathMoney | Unapologetic Truths. 🇮🇳 (@LifeMathMoney) June 14, 2021

The cage depicts the lives of the poor, while the urban rich is seeing chilling in the waters of the melon as if enjoying a pool party inside their homes.

However, going by the winning prize, the Twitter user also paid her the prize money of 100 dollars. The receipt of the same was shared by the artist, who thanked the former.

The latest India supplement of the Oxfam report ’The Inequality Virus’ said it would take an unskilled worker 10,000 years to make what businessman Mukesh Ambani made in an hour during the pandemic and three years to make what he made in a second. Calling the coronavirus pandemic the world’s worst public health crisis in a hundred years, the report said it triggered an economic crisis comparable in scale only with the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here