Desi Bride Breaks into Laughter After 'Jealous' Groom Smacks Photographer, Video Goes Viral

A video of an Indian wedding is doing the rounds on social media featuring a bride laughing her heart out over a hilarious incident, which will make you chuckle too.

The 45-seconds-long video was shared on Twitter on February 5 and has caused a laugh riot on the internet. The video shot during a wedding ceremony features the bride and the groom on stage getting their pictures clicked by the photographer.

Three seconds into the video, the photographer pushes the groom out of the frame and starts clicking only the bride, while the guy patiently watches him standing from the corner. While clicking her, the photographer holds the bride’s chin in an attempt to click her close up, when something unexpected but hilarious happens.

The groom smacks the photographer on his back angrily, while the bride falls on the stage, laughing. "Udhar photo ni khinch sakte the? (You couldn’t click from there?)," asks the groom and walks off the stage.

The bride's reaction, however, was exactly opposite to her husband's. In the video that has gone viral, she can be sitting and rolling on the stage after the incident.

A Twitter user shared the clip with a caption saying that she loves the bride. Watch the adorable video here:

I just love this Bride pic.twitter.com/UE1qRbx4tv — Renuka Mohan (@Ease2Ease) February 5, 2021

The video has been viewed more than 4 lakh times, received more than 41,000 likes with more than 10,000 retweets. The video brought a delight to the viewers, who couldn't help but join the bride's laughter riot. While some, upon watching groom's uncalled for behaviour, suspected if it were all a prank.

When I saw this video for the first time, I just laughed loud and still laughing.. I never thought of finding any logic behind this shot and really never cared whether is it a prank or for real !! Everything don't need a research.. Sometimes, you can just laugh !! ❤ — Renuka Mohan (@Ease2Ease) February 6, 2021

Sach me hassa diya https://t.co/xcTRFFgNiT — Sarbjit Kaur (@Sarbjit16572010) February 6, 2021

The Wife is #Legend One good thing about this video is that they are all took handled the situation maturely. They all laughed together thereafter ! https://t.co/i5aAmb5iPg — Neeraj_Bhai Baitha Hai (@gargneeraj92) February 6, 2021

Another user made a meme out of the video featuring Nobita, Sizuka and Dekisugi, the characters from cartoon Doraemon.

Several other users shared their a similar amusement over the viral video.