Desi Bride Ditches Convention and Designer Lehenga for Vintage Pantsuit on Wedding Day

Bridal couture is a big a part of the fashion industry as most brides across the world want to look spectacular and memorable on their wedding. But while many brides choose a traditional wedding attire in keeping with their families' customs and cultural traditions, a Desi bride has is grabbing eyeballs with her unconventional wedding costume - a pantsuit.

While Indian brides are known to choose grand, opulent costumes usually involving a saree or two-piece lehenga on their wedding, Indian-American entrepreneur Sanjana Rishi chose to ditch convention and sport a dazzling, silvery pantsuit for her wedding.

Rishi recently got married to Delhi-based businessman Dhruv Mahajan in teh capital itself. And her poweder-blue pantsuit has since become quite the rage on social media. Sharing photos of her wedding on Instagram, Rishi wrote, "Who says bridal looks have to fit a mould, cultural or otherwise? The only thing a look must fit (other than your body) is your personality".

She further added, "I wanted to choose a wedding outfit that encapsulated my style but also stayed true to my commitment to supporting sustainability, local artisans and ethical shopping. I think I did great!"

And it looks like the world does too.

According to a report in the BBC, Rishi is a big fan of recycled clothing and had spotted the pantsuit a long time ago in Italy. "It was a pre-loved vintage suit, made in the 1990s by Italian designer Gianfranco Ferré. I was surprised and delighted to know that it was still available when I decided to get married," Rishi told BBC.

Her wedding photos have been getting countless likes on social media with many praising her for breaking the mould and choosing the chic, modern and bafflingly beautiful look for her special day.