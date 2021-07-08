Desi Bride Wears Gol Gappa Crown and Garland During Wedding, Watch Viral Video

Food makes an essential part of Indian weddings or most of the ceremonies around the world for that matter. However, rarely has a bride worn her love for her favourite dish on her wedding day. But it seems an Indian bride was prepared to profess her love for the street food in a unique way on her special day. In an Instagram post shared by a make-up artist Arthi Balaji, a bride is seen participating in a wedding ritual game donning a garland of puris used in the famous chaat dish, Gol Gappas.

The video also shows the bride Akshaya receiving a crown made of the puris as guests surround her to witness the ritual. The jovial bride is probably expressing her love for her favourite dish on the day of her wedding by wearing the crunchy street food staple item.

Captioning the post, make-up artist Arthi wrote, “Many congratulations to my pretty bride Akshaya and my groom Abhishek. This makeup was done at 3 am and this video was shot at 3 pm.” She further mentioned, “Indian marriage games are truly a traditional and essential part of the Indian wedding extravaganza!” The video has been viewed over 4.7 million times on Instagram since it was shared last month on the social media platform.

This was not the only food-related ritual that Akshaya was seen participating in. Another Instagram Reel shared by Arthi shows Akshaya participating in a ritual that involved a stack of papads or crispy disc-shaped snack. In the video, the bride is wearing a cloth covering her bridal attire, as her relatives balanced a stack of papads on her head. The video, shot in slow motion, then shows Akshaya’s relative smashing the stack of papads which crumbles into several pieces.

As bits of papad fall around, Akshaya shuts her eyes and smiles. The video has received over 4.3 million views since it was shared leaving many netizens curious about the ritual. One user responded to a question and wrote, “It could also depend on the community and caste of the family. Here in southern India, it’s quite common for rituals to differ from clan to clan, caste to caste or even from town to town.”

