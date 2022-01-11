Desi Bride Wins Internet With Entry on 'Sau Aasmaan,' BTS Video Has Everyone Grooving

This wedding season, social media was flooded with some unconventional scenes which left netizens both amused and teary-eyed. A video of a bride’s entry is being widely circulated on social media platforms. Instead of making her entry under the traditional ‘phoolon ki chaadar’, the bride, Saba Kapoor, danced to the song - Sau Aasmaan from the Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Baar Baar Dekho.’ In the viral clip, the bride is seen jovially dancing her way to the groom. She made her moves while her friends and family members joined her. The video, which left the internet impressed, was from Saba’s engagement.

Now, the wedding choreography team, YSDC, has shared some behind-the-scenes clips on their Instagram handle. In a split-screen video, one can see how Saba practiced for her bridal entry, and the second video featured her doing the same dance on her engagement day.

Dancing at the centre, Saba is joined by YSDC team members as she moves forward. The same routine was replicated on her engagement day with her family members, and friends instead of the YSDC dancers. Impressively, Saba and her kin nailed the dance sequence on 'the day' perfectly. As she walked up the aisle to her groom, the relatives cheered and danced their hearts out.

Posting the video, YSDC wrote in the caption – “And that’s how we choreographed and made this viral bridal entry happen!” Further, they thanked netizens for showering so much love on the viral bridal entry.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram by the YSDC team, has so far garnered over 5,000 likes and nearly 85,000 views. “Head over heels with the choreography,” read a comment on the post, while another user wrote, “What an amazing choreography, Great job team.” “This is one of the best bridal entries I have seen till now,” a third comment read on the post.

The full clip of the bridal entry was also shared by the team, which had a little surprise towards the end. Watch it here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXduCpgI_aU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

As her performance ends, Saba is seen pulling out a ring as she kneels before her to-be husband.

