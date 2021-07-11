Desi Bride's Mehendi Features Man U, Mumbai Indians' Logo to Show Love for Sports

Personalising each aspect of your wedding trousseau can be so exciting. And in India, a wedding is more than just a big day with a series of celebrations which includes pre- and post-ceremony nuptials. Mehandi ceremony has emerged as one of the most significant festivities leading to the big day. Earlier, it would be a small get-together where the women of the household would sit around the bride-to-be, applying henna to her hands. The backdrop of the custom is still the same but the setting is likely to be fancier and more lavish these days. When it comes to bespoke mehandi designs, the inspiration is endless. Brides opt for statement design or just some detailed work that goes all the way up to your forearms or maybe from the tips of your fingers till your wrist.

Usually, Indian mehandi is all about nuanced, elaborate patterns, where each element holds a special meaning or luck. Auspicious symbols like lotus or paisleys, as well as motifs are relevant to marriages. Sometimes birds and animals like peacocks and elephants are typically etched on the palms and sometimes legs. Stencilled illustrations of a king and his bride are also being incorporated. Typically, the groom’s name is hidden somewhere in the intricate patterns of the bride’s mehandi or even vice-versa. These elements are interwoven with details and lines to form a beautiful artwork.

One of the more unusual and unique mehandi designs was shared by Premier League India social media handles. It shared a picture of a bride-to-be’s beautiful mehandi which featured logos of two huge sports teams. On one arm, the logo of football club, Manchester United is etched and on the other arm, the logo of Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians. The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians shared the unique mehandi and wrote that this design has their heart. The franchise added, “Many congratulations to Devvrat and Geet.” Instead of opting for regular names and symbols, Geet wanted to recognise the huge sports fan she and her husband-to-be are. While Geet Khedekar is a big supporter of Mumbai Indians, Devrat Mainhallikar is a forever Manchester United fan.

The post received lots of love from users on the platform, within minutes after it was shared. Some users admired the design while others simply adored Geet’s thought to get the special artwork for her big day. Many users dropped comments like ‘inspiration,’ ‘beautiful’ and ‘wow.’ One individual commented, “To my future wife, If your Mehendi doesn’t look like this, do you even love me?” “BE READY FOR THIS FUTURE HUSBAND,” wrote a second.

Back in the month of March, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah got married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Her mehandi design had the logo of World Cup 2019 etched on the back of her hand. Sanjana was a part of the CWC 2019 tournament hosted in England. During the tournament, Bumrah picked a total of 18 wickets. Several people adored and got inspired by Sanjana’s way of celebrating her biggest day.

