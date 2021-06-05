Desi Brothers Are Able to 'Fool' Apple's Secure Face ID and They Aren’t Even Twins

Apple’s Face ID can be considered as one of its most unique features. iPhone users are known to flaunt the feature quite often on social media. And why not? Once Apple did away with the Home button that housed the popular Touch ID, unlocking the Apple devices seemed futuristic and turned hands-free. Face ID was first introduced to Apple X back in 2017. However, despite its growing popularity, Face ID has exposed reported glitches from time to time. One such alleged glitch was recently posted by an Indian man on Facebook, where he pointed out a face recognition “flaw" in the Face ID feature on his iPhone 12 Mini.

In the video posted by user Vinamre Sood, he unlocks a newly purchased iPhone 12 Mini with his face. He then hands over the phone to his younger brother Upanshu who then proceeds to unlock the phone using his face without any visible prompts from the iPhone. In his caption, Vinamre says, “Folks, Check this out. Uncovered major FLAW in Apple FaceID recognition software. This is the case with a reputed company in mobile industry selling over expensive phones in the name of “security” / “end to end control”, etc in their Marketing campaigns..where the end product is less secure than a cheap 6000 Rs android phone. Shame on you apple (sic).”

It was also noted in the video that only one face was added to the phone’s Face ID settings for facial recognition and the brothers had an age difference of four years.

“Face ID data - including mathematical representations of your face - is encrypted and protected by the Secure Enclave," Apple’s Privacy note on its website reads. “Face ID will also update this data when it detects a close match but a passcode is subsequently entered to unlock the device."

This is, however, not the first time that someone has pointed out the flaw in Apple’s FaceID. In 2017, CNN tested the feature using identical twins and the recognition system failed miserably. During the test, one of the identical twins set up Face ID and then handed the phone over to the other twin who unlocked the phone using her face and the entire process happened quite comfortably.

According to Gadget Hacks, Apple had said during an event in 2017 that it is possible that twins or siblings might be able to crack the Face ID features. It said, “Face ID allows only five unsuccessful match attempts before a passcode is required. The statistical probability is different for twins and siblings that look like you and among children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed. If you’re concerned about this, we recommend using a passcode to authenticate."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here