1-min read

Desi Cats: Images of Felines Re-imagined as Indian Sweets are Bringing Festive Cheer on Twitter

This Twitter thread is a treat to watch as it juxtaposes every mithai we know, with a cute furry cat that resembles it!

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
Desi Cats: Images of Felines Re-imagined as Indian Sweets are Bringing Festive Cheer on Twitter
Image credit: Twitter

Cat lovers often name their fur babies after food items like 'Cupcake', but then there are people who go the desi way and come up with hilariously better ideas.

A twitter user @svnaali, mentioned as San on her account, recently adopted a new kitten and decided to create a thread on the micro blogging site Twitter, naming cats as popular desi mithais.

This Twitter thread is a treat to watch as it juxtaposes every mithai we know, with a cute furry cat that resembles it!

From Rasmalai to Jalebi, Rasgulla, Gulab Jamun to Gajar Ka Halwa, users can’t help themselves from adding to this wonderful series.

Several users added pictures of their pet cats and named them after different Mithais.

“Modak” a user wrote, adding a picture of a white feline next to the picture of a plate full of Modak.

Another user tweeted, “What dessert is my sweet one please?”, along with sharing a picture of her cat.

“A little serotonin for everyone before the decade ends”, San added in one of her tweets.

The thread received a lot of positive comments and was retweeted more than 2,800 times.

Many people contributed to the thread by comparing their cats with different delicacies like Sheer Khurma, Kala Jaam and even Soan Papdi.

San later revealed in a tweet that she created the thread because she adopted a cat and named it Chum Chum, which is an Indian sweet.



